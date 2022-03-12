Police investigating death of shooting victim

Update: Paducah police arrested Clayton Hicks, 22 on Friday. Hicks has been charged with murder, five counts of wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Hicks is currently booked in the McCracken County Jail.
Paducah police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in the Lone Oak area, involving the death of a 27-year-old man.
According to a police news release, officers responded around 9:21 p.m. Thursday to the area of Lone Oak Villas, 710 Lone Oak Road, after several people reported hearing shots fired. Police said officers learned Christopher Hill, 27, of Clark Street, had been taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Paducah with an apparent gunshot wound.
Hill was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the news release.
Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can call 270-444-8550.
Paducah police said information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting 847411, by visiting the city of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a maximum $1,000 reward.
Editor's note: this story was updated at 9:50 a.m. on March 12.
