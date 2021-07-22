The Paducah Police Department is continuing an investigation into an early-morning shooting that left one man dead Thursday.
Officers ere dispatched to the 1100 block of North 12th Street on reports of shots fired around 4:05 a.m., according to a news release from the department.
On arrival they found that 26-year-old Justin Crabtree had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries later that afternoon.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to reach out to the department by calling 270-444-8550. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.