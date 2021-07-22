WEB ONLY PHOTO
COURTESY OF UNSPLASH

The Paducah Police Department is continuing an investigation into an early-morning shooting that left one man dead Thursday.

Officers ere dispatched to the 1100 block of North 12th Street on reports of shots fired around 4:05 a.m., according to a news release from the department.

On arrival they found that 26-year-old Justin Crabtree had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries later that afternoon.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to reach out to the department by calling 270-444-8550. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In