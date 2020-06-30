No injuries were reported after fireworks allegedly caused a vehicle to catch fire late Saturday night in Paducah.
In a news release, Paducah police said officers and firefighters were called just before midnight Saturday to a car fire in front of 1118 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The department said Officer Dylan Cook reported that, when he arrived, a black Dodge Charger was engulfed in flames.
The department said Cook learned four people were in the car at the time it caught fire. One occupant said they were driving east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when another vehicle drove past and the occupant threw a lit firework into the Charger, causing fireworks inside the Charger to catch fire, police said.
The city’s fire marshal and police detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 270-444-8550. Information may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters may access the online tip form through paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
