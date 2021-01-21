The Rotary Club of Paducah got a look Wednesday at Paducah Police Department’s new training simulator, which depicts realistic scenarios for its officers to navigate, train with and do de-escalation techniques.
“This was a yearlong project in the making, slowed down by COVID just a little bit, but we were able to roll it out in July of 2020,” Police Chief Brian Laird told Rotarians. “Since then, every officer has already been through the scenarios. As you can see, we run them through about 10 scenarios a year — at a minimum — that are produced through the Kentucky League of Cities.”
For this week’s virtual Rotary meeting, training officer Chris Fearon, community resource officer Gretchen Morgan and Laird addressed Paducah Rotarians about the department’s “Ti Training” three-screen simulator, and played a video that demonstrated how it works.
It can display a wide range of virtual and interactive scenarios for law enforcement — such as a mental health crisis or using a Taser — and they have training equipment on hand to use throughout these scenarios as necessary.
“Myself or one of other instructors sits behind a computer and we have the ability to pick the scenario. And as we hit play, our officers will interact with the actors in the scenarios,” Fearon said. “Based on how they are performing, what commands and questions they ask, the instructor then has the ability to control the simulated actors and their response to our officers.”
In a video, Fearon participated in two law enforcement scenarios: a call outside of a home, where a suicidal person has a knife, and a suspicious person call to a parking lot regarding a man looking inside parked vehicles.
“What this really gives us is the ability to put our officers in a safe environment and put them in a wide variety of scenarios,” he said.
“Give them ability to make mistakes because we’re all human. At times, we’ll make mistakes. We’d rather make those mistakes in here — perfect our skill sets and perfect our ability to communicate, de-escalate, render aid — help the community the best we can here. And then, allow that to translate as they actually hit the streets.”
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the department plans to use the training simulator in the Citizens’ Police Academy program and to also open it up to other community groups and organizations.
“To bring people in, so they can get to experience what it’s like to be a police officer and see some of the split-second decisions that have to be made,” Laird said. “So, we feel like it’s going to be a really good tool to do that as well.”
The training simulator was funded through the Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County, Laird said.
“We started a capital campaign to raise money for this project,” he said. “The cost was about $110,000 for this piece of equipment. It’s worth every penny of it. The foundation received donations through large corporations, as well as individuals. The (Ray & Kay) Eckstein Charitable Trust was a large contributor to that as well. They’ve been a very strong support for the police foundation since its inception, along with several other local businesses as well.”
