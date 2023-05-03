Paducah police recovered two handguns in separate incidents Saturday, both which resulted in charges being filed, according to a police news release.
Police were called about 2:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of five to six gunshots coming from a vehicle in the area of Cherry Street. A witness said the vehicle’s passenger was shooting out of the car window, according to police.
Officers stopped the vehicle at Irvin Cobb Drive and Bridge Street. The driver said the passenger, a 16-year-old male, was shooting outside the vehicle because he saw a deer. A handgun was located in the glove compartment of the vehicle and the 16-year-old claimed ownership, saying he had found the gun, according to the news release.
The juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm across a public road, violating Paducah city ordinances regarding curfew violation and shooting a firearm within the city limits, according to the news release. The juvenile was released to his grandmother.
At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers stopped a car on Friedman Lane. When a passenger, Tyreck M. Winkler, 23, of Paducah, got out of the car, officers found a 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants, according to the news release. Police said a computer check indicated the gun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle by a Paducah woman Jan. 8, 2020. Winkler told police he found the gun on Paducah’s Northside, but refused to say where.
He was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property (firearm) and booked into the McCracken County Jail, according to police. Both guns were seized.
The police department also reminded people to remove valuables such as computers, firearms and cell phones, and lock their vehicles.
