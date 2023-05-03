Paducah police recovered two handguns in separate incidents Saturday, both which resulted in charges being filed, according to a police news release.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of five to six gunshots coming from a vehicle in the area of Cherry Street. A witness said the vehicle’s passenger was shooting out of the car window, according to police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In