The Paducah Police Department announced Wednesday that a Smithland man and four of his children were injured in a morning traffic crash, involving a dump truck, at North 3rd and Jefferson streets.

A police news release said the Mack dump truck driver, identified as John Vogt, 57, of Paducah, told police he was driving north on North 3rd Street when a Dodge Caravan, driven by Justin Rowland, 30, of Smithland, pulled from a stop sign on Jefferson Street, into the path of Vogt’s truck. The truck hit the Caravan broadside in the driver’s side.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In