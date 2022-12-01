The Paducah Police Department announced Wednesday that a Smithland man and four of his children were injured in a morning traffic crash, involving a dump truck, at North 3rd and Jefferson streets.
A police news release said the Mack dump truck driver, identified as John Vogt, 57, of Paducah, told police he was driving north on North 3rd Street when a Dodge Caravan, driven by Justin Rowland, 30, of Smithland, pulled from a stop sign on Jefferson Street, into the path of Vogt’s truck. The truck hit the Caravan broadside in the driver’s side.
According to police, Vogt said he saw the Caravan pulling from the stop sign, but his truck was loaded with gravel and he was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision. It occurred around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday.
In the news release, police reported that a witness traveling behind the dump truck also said the Caravan pulled into the path of the truck. Police also said the driver of the Caravan, Rowland, told officers he was unsure what happened, and only remembered trying to go home.
Police said Rowland and four of his children who were riding in the Caravan were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment. Rowland, Kinzlee Rowland, 7, and Jeremiah Rowland, 10, were flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment, and Elijah Rowland, 9, and Nehemiah Rowland, 5, remained in Paducah, according to the news release.
Police said Vogt was not reported injured. The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Team and detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.