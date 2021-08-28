Paducah police officers and firefighters will face off Sunday in a friendly, but competitive softball game, in an effort to support charities and have fun.
The “Battle of the Badges” slow-pitch softball game between the Paducah police and fire departments is scheduled to start around 4 p.m. at Stuart Nelson Park. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to the city.
Admission is free. The city said donations and proceeds from concessions will be provided to charities as decided by each department. Organizers indicated that the police department is supporting Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club and the fire department is supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“This was the first time that we’ve done a softball game that I can remember,” Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun. “In the past, we’ve done different things with the fire department like basketball. Two years ago, we did a wiffle ball game downtown on the lawn of The Carson Center.
“We didn’t do anything obviously in 2020, but this is something that was put together at the officer level. They were looking for something to do, a good community-oriented event, that hopefully they can turn into an annual tradition.”
Paducah Fire Lt. Jake Blackwell and Paducah Police Officer Dylan Cook are two of the first responders who plan to take the field Sunday for their respective departments. The teams have practiced in preparation for the game.
“Dylan Cook actually kind of came by the station one day and we were talking about it and thought we ought to get one together,” Blackwell said.
“It kind of just expanded into everything that it’s at now, you know, with shirt sales and hot dog sales and everything else, so it’s going to turn out to be a pretty good time.”
Blackwell said they are doing it to support their charities. He also noted the two departments have different responsibilities, but they all work together to make the same goal.
“We work with the police officers everyday some way or another and it’s just a way of getting out, meeting some of the guys that may be new,” he said. “We have new guys. They have new guys. It’s just a way of increasing our camaraderie, our working relationship, to make us better together.”
As for the game itself, Cook anticipates they will play seven innings.
“We’re not going to do any home run rules, or any run rules or anything like that. We’re just going to go out there and try to have a good time,” he said.
He’s hoping for a good turnout and good donations for the charities.
“We are already in the works to hopefully have one in the fall of next year, and just kind of have an annual tradition, and maybe even involve some other local agencies,” Cook added.
