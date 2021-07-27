The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has retired Fox, a 12-year-old K-9 that has served as a police dog for 10 years.
Sheriff Eddie McGuire said Fox had initially served the Paducah Police Department for seven years, before being purchased by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in January 2018.
McGuire said Fox has been an exceptional K-9 that has far exceeded the typical seven to eight year span most police dogs serve.
“Fox has just been a really good dog,” McGuire said. “He’s not had some of the problems other K-9s have with their hips and things, so he’s able to get a few more years than the average K-9 would last.”
Fox has “apprehended countless criminals” and taken many drugs off the streets, but McGuire said what made Fox extra special was how well he interacted with people, particularly children. Fox frequently enjoyed having children, like those participating in the DARE program, pet him.
He noted Fox was actually stationed at the school for the last couple years of his career, and in a way, acted as a sort of “therapy dog.”
Fox’s social nature is not typical of police K-9’s, McGuire said, adding it’s rare when a department allows their K-9s, especially “hyperactive” young pups, to interact with the public like that. To that end, he said Fox was “kinda the best of both worlds.”
The well respected pooch officially retired at the end of June.
To fill the dog-sized hole left by Fox, the department brought in two new pups, both a little over a year old.
Named Conor and Batu, the pups have been trained most of their life, but are still actively being trained to conduct the same three skills that Fox excelled in; tracking, criminal apprehension and narcotics detection. After only a few weeks in the department, Conor already made his first drug bust on July 8, when he detected two ounces of meth in a hotel room.
The department was able to get the two pups, typically priced at $20,000 each, thanks to a community fundraiser. The sheriff expressed his gratitude for the support that Marshall County Community Foundation provided to make the purchase of Conor and Batu.
“With our budget, we would never be able to carve out the funding for two active K-9s without the help of the community. The fundraising efforts from the Marshall County Community Foundation was essential,” he said. “Matter of fact we wouldn’t have been able to afford one dog, much less two, had they not pulled through and provided that funding for us.”
Conor and Batu will live with their handlers, Zach Johnson and Luke Rudd respectively.
McGuire said Fox will spend the remainder of his life with his “daddy,” Deputy Lofton Rowley.
