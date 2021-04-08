MURRAY -- The man accused of killing a 21-year-old Murray State University student last month admitted to investigators that he shot her, a Kentucky State Police detective testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Det. Trevor Pervine testified 22-year-old Julius Sotomayor was the last person seen with Sarah Townsend, and that Sotomayor admitted that he shot her. Townsend's body was found on March 26 on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive. The detective testified Sotomayor then drove to Georgia in Townsend's car, before returning to Calloway County.
Pervine said Sotomayor told him he threw the gun used in the shooting into a river. No weapon has been recovered in the case.
Before her death, Townsend and Sotomayor were last seen together at a party, the detective said. Before they left the party, they told friends they were going out to Blood River in Calloway County, according to the detective's testimony.
Pervine also testified about Sotomayor's relationship with Townsend and the events leading up to the deadly shooting -- he said the two were friends, and had "some kind of romantic relationship," in the past.
Asked by Sotomayor's attorney about the circumstances that led to the shooting, Pervine testified Sotomayor "said he wanted to kill himself. And he was sitting in the driver seat. She was in the passenger seat. He said he wanted to kill himself, and she wouldn't let him kill himself, so he killed her instead."
The court found probable cause to proceed on all charges. The case will now go before a Calloway County grand jury, which will meet April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.