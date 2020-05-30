The Paducah Police Department’s pursuit of a drone took another step forward when city commissioners approved accepting a federal grant earlier this week.
Chief Brian Laird said Friday that the department still hasn’t received “final approval” on purchasing the drone, and still has several steps left to take before it can acquire the device.
“From a financial standpoint, the money has been approved and the commission has accepted that approval,” Laird said.
The department applied for a $34,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice. Police expect the drone to be used for search and rescue, patrolling large events, crowd control and accident reconstruction.
Defense attorney Teris Swanson, of the Bryant Law Firm, said Friday she sees a drone as “an excellent asset for law enforcement,” but expressed some concern about privacy issues.
Swanson said some cases have already set precedents and guidelines for air surveillance, particularly planes and helicopters, but drones present a greater opportunity for getting closer and observing things a larger aircraft wouldn’t be able to see.
“I would hope that each department … would be able to have some sort of policies in place before they start using the technology,” Swanson said.
Laird said such policies are a required part of the approval process, and the department is currently crafting such a policy to submit to the Department of Justice.
While Laird said he wouldn’t consider a drone “necessary” and he plans to use it in a limited manner, he called it “another tool that’s available.”
Laird specifically referenced hazardous material situations where officers might need to take a closer look before approaching the scene, as well as search operations or keeping tabs on the crowd at large events like Barbecue on the River.
“I think there’s a lot of advantages to having it, from a safety standpoint, both for the community and for the police,” Laird said.
