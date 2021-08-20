MAYFIELD — Mayfield Police arrested three out-of-state men following a collision and theft report.
Officers initially were dispatched last Friday to a collision on U.S. 45 North near Lumber Road involving a silver Nissan and another vehicle. While en route, a second call came in that reported a silver Nissan with “male occupants” had just stolen mail from a mailbox of a business on Turner Lane, according to a police news release.
Authorities said officers, upon arrival to the reported collision, detained the occupants of the vehicle after seeing them walking away from the scene.
The investigation indicated the people in the car had stolen mail from the business, and while leaving the area were involved in a collision, police said. The mail items were found in a residential trash can at the end of a driveway on Lumber Road.
Kijana Roberts, 24, of Atlanta, was the driver of the Nissan and had an active warrant out of Georgia for a probation violation on drug trafficking offenses, authorities said. Roberts was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a large sum of cash, they added.
Karree Banks, 24, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber magazine and was seen on video stealing the mail, police said, adding Banks also had a large sum of cash on his person.
Demetrius Green, 18, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was also in the vehicle during the incident.
All three were taken to the Graves County Jail. Roberts was charged with possession of stolen mail, tampering with physical evidence, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no other state registration receipt, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, first offense, and fugitive from justice warrant in connection with the Georgia warrant.
Banks was charged with possession of stolen mail, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of handgun by convicted felon.
Green was charged with possession of stolen mail and tampering with physical evidence.
