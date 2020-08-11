Paducah resident Eritrea McCorry wants the community to stand together in the wake of Saturday’s Boyd Street shooting, which killed one Illinois man and wounded four others.
The shooting remains under investigation by Paducah police and no suspect(s) have been announced, as of Monday afternoon.
McCorry, along with family and friends, attended an outside gathering on Saturday — the Eighth of August — in the Boyd Street area. Multiple gun shots rang out around 11:50 p.m. in the 900 block. The gathering had an estimated 200 to 300 people.
“The things that have happened this weekend that have caused tragedy to other people’s lives were unnecessary and uncalled for,” she told The Sun.
She said it’s thrown her for a loop that someone or some people would do something of this magnitude at a gathering, noting there’s a life that can’t be brought back. There are also lives forever changed by this, including her own.
“We’ve got to stand together and we’ve got to be community strong and pray for one another in healing,” she said.
McCorry had been across the railroad tracks, about half a block away, when the shooting occurred. She didn’t really think anything of it with the first couple of shots, but knew it was serious when more shots followed.
“And I just was like, ‘My God, I hope nobody’s hurt,’ ” she said. “And come to find out, it was five people that were hurt.”
She explained that people come home to Paducah every single year for the Eighth of August, including those who previously lived in Paducah and moved away.
“They come back home to visit their families and they come home to celebrate the Eighth of August, the Emancipation Proclamation, the freedom of slaves, and to join with one another in peace and harmony and togetherness — community,” she said.
“Not for what happened on Saturday night.”
The police department released initial details of the shooting Sunday and also identified the five people shot. Three were identified as Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Illinois; Demonta Woodward, 21, of Mounds; and Keenan A. Parson, 25, of Marion, Illinois.
As reported earlier, Childress was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Woodward was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital and was in critical condition, according to police on Sunday.
The other two people were identified as Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29, of Paducah. White, Williams and Parson were taken to Paducah hospitals and were reportedly in stable condition.
Police Chief Brian Laird gave an update Monday afternoon, stating that detectives are actively working on the investigation. He didn’t have new information on the victims’ condition, since the previous news release.
“It all occurred basically along the sidewalk and grass area in the 900 block of Boyd Street,” he said.
He didn’t reveal details about any potential suspect(s) or motive.
“There’s five people shot. There was 200 to 300 people there, so it’s going to take a little bit of time for our detectives to piece it together and figure out exactly what happened,” Laird said.
Anyone with information, including people who were potentially recording video at the time of the shooting, are asked to contact detectives. The department may be contacted at 270-444-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.