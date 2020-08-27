More than two weeks after a shooting that killed one person and injured four others, Paducah police have not named any suspects.
Police Chief Brian Laird said Tuesday the department is conducting “a very active, ongoing investigation” with “a lot of moving parts.”
Laird said a large amount of people were present during the shooting, which occurred late at night on Aug. 8 near the 900 block of Boyd Street.
Police said Keyshawn Childress, of Mounds, Illinois, was killed in the shooting.
Laird said, to his knowledge, all four other victims had been released from various hospitals.
He said detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses.
“There’s no question that there is someone who knows exactly who the shooter was,” Laird said, adding the department is following “active leads … that we believe will ultimately lead to charges for one or more individuals.”
He urged anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting to contact the police department.
“They may have a very small piece of information that may be very important, no matter how minor the details.
“They may have seen somebody running away, they may have a vehicle description,” Laird said.
Previous reports indicated between 200 and 300 people had attended the outdoor gathering on the day Paducah celebrates the emancipation of slaves.
Police are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies, but Laird did not disclose which agencies, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s detective division at 270-444-8553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.