Police, Civilians Awarded for Service to Community

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird (right) presents Officer Zane White with an award for meritorious service on Thursday night at Walker Hall Event Center, during the police department’s annual awards ceremony. White was awarded for his actions in risking his own safety while helping to suppress a vehicle fire following a wreck in August.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

The response to two August incidents — a vehicle fire following a wreck, and a double shooting — took center stage at the Paducah Police Department’s 13th annual award ceremony Thursday evening.

Three officers and a dispatcher received awards for their response to the wreck — dispatcher Emilee Jones with a service commendation, officers Ryan Euteneier and Austin Gruner with lifesaving awards, and Officer Zane White with a meritorious service award — after a tractor-trailer struck a pickup which burst into flame with the occupant, Kahl Fruge, inside. Fruge was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

