The response to two August incidents — a vehicle fire following a wreck, and a double shooting — took center stage at the Paducah Police Department’s 13th annual award ceremony Thursday evening.
Three officers and a dispatcher received awards for their response to the wreck — dispatcher Emilee Jones with a service commendation, officers Ryan Euteneier and Austin Gruner with lifesaving awards, and Officer Zane White with a meritorious service award — after a tractor-trailer struck a pickup which burst into flame with the occupant, Kahl Fruge, inside. Fruge was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two dispatchers and an officer were recognized for the response to a double shooting in August at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive. According to Police Chief Brian Laird, Officer Pedro Loredo was in the area of the convenience store when he heard a gunshot and saw a man pointing a firearm at people in the parking lot. Loredo chased the suspect on foot and apprehended him, also providing “vital information” to other responders and medical personnel. Jones also received a lifesaving award for her work during that incident, along with dispatcher Auston Scutt.
Loredo was also named employee of the year, for that response along with his DUI and traffic enforcement efforts, as well as warrant service.
The full list of awards is as follows:
Civilian service awards
5-year Safe Driving Awards
Officer William Hendrickson
10-year Safe Driving Awards
Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland
15-year Safe Driving Awards
Assistant Chief Justin Crowell
Service Commendations
Emilee Jones (two awards)
Officer Jennifer Simmonds
Detective Corey Willenborg
Special Recognition
Lifesaving Awards
Meritorious Service Awards
Employee of the Year
