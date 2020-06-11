Paducah police were searching for two men believed to have damaged an ATM and stole money from it early Wednesday.
A witness called police just before 3 a.m. and told officers that he saw two men wrap a chain around the ATM at the BB&T bank location on U.S. 60 and pull it with their truck, police said in a news release.
Responding officers found the ATM damaged and money missing, while the witness said the truck traveled north on Olivet Church Road.
Police said the truck was a beige 1999 Ford stolen from a home on Wellsley Way in McCracken County, and gave the license plate number as 380296.
They said the truck has rear-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or submit a tip to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting “WKY” and the tip to 847411.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the WKY Crime Stoppers app, available for Android and iOS devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.