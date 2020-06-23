A Paducah woman accused in a stabbing last week was arrested Monday afternoon.
In a news release, Paducah police announced Heather M. Harp, 36, was arrested on a warrant charging her with second-degree assault. She was booked at McCracken County Jail.
Police said the arrest took place around 3 p.m. Monday on Irvin Cobb Drive near Broad Street. Detectives were on Paducah's Southside, "investigating another matter" when a passerby stopped and gave Harp's location.
Around 9 a.m. last Wednesday, police officers were called to a reported disturbance at an Ashbrook Avenue home. Officers found a 45-year-old man with a stab wound to his back. They were told he'd been stabbed by his girlfriend, Harp, during an argument, according to police.
Police said Harp fled the area before officers arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
