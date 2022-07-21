A McCracken County Jail inmate accused of walking away from a work release detail back in April was arrested early Wednesday, according to Paducah police.
In a news release, police said Officer Noah Willett stopped Clifton Crumble, 29, of Paducah, after midnight in the area of 25th Street and Laclede Avenue. Police said the bicycle Crumble was riding had improper equipment.
Police said Crumble refused to provide his name, but was identified by officers who know him, and that he also was in possession of bank cards bearing his name.
The news release said a computer check confirmed Crumble was charged in a warrant with second-degree escape after he walked away from a work release detail at Mount Kenton Cemetery on Lone Oak Road on April 7.
Crumble was arrested and booked into McCracken County Jail, according to police.
