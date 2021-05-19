Paducah Police are looking for a man they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted the woman.
Authorities said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Terronte N. Holland, 41, and they are asking the public for help in finding him.
He is charged in the warrant with first-degree burglary. Holland is 6-foot-3, brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 170 pounds, authorities said.
Police said Holland went to his ex-girlfriend’s home Friday. He got inside after allegedly kicking open a door.
The woman told officers Holland “hit her several times before leaving,” according to a police news release.
She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the city of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, authorities said.
