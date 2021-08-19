Police are accusing a 69-year-old Paducah man of shooting a woman with an air rifle while she was stopped in a vehicle at an intersection.
Robert C. Palmer was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree assault, according to a news release from Paducah Police. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Officers responded to Baptist Health Aug. 8 after a woman came there with an injury to her arm.
Authorities said the woman told officers she had been driving on Guthrie Avenue when she stopped at an intersection and heard a loud pop. She looked down and noticed her arm had been injured. Hospital staff told police the wound was consistent with a shot from an air rifle. An investigation conducted by Det. Casey Steenbergen indicated officers had responded to Palmer’s home on Guthrie Avenue the day prior and saw him with an air rifle.
Steenbergen conducted a search warrant at Palmer’s home and seized a .22 caliber air rifle, authorities said. Steenbergen obtained an arrest warrant for Palmer and arrested him last Friday morning. Upon questioning by detectives, Palmer allegedly admitted “he had discharged his air rifle, which resulted in the victim being injured,” according to the news release.
