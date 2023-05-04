Two juveniles and one adult are facing charges related to the early Saturday morning shooting at a prom afterparty in Paducah, according to the Paducah Police Department.
According to a police news release, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both males, were booked into juvenile detention after turning themselves in.
Police said the 17-year-old faces four counts of first-degree assault, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The 16-year-old faces four counts of complicity to first-degree assault and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Omariyon Harper, 20, of Union City, Tennessee, is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to the news release. He turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at the Union City Police Department, police said.
In the news release, police said Harper and the 17-year-old were shooting at each other in the altercation which resulted in four injuries from gunshots or shrapnel.
Police responded to the W.C. Young Community Center early Saturday morning after receiving reports of the shooting, which took place in the center’s parking lot, according to police.
Police also said Harper and the juveniles have had an “ongoing disagreement,” which culminated in the shooting.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.