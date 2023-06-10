During the recent dry spell, I’ve noticed that grass growth has slowed measurably while poison ivy seems to be thriving.
That which I mow is more woodlot than lawn, but I never recall any conditions in which poison ivy, Toxicodendron radicans, doesn’t do well. I raise a bunch of it, albeit against my will.
Poison ivy must be to the botanical world what coyotes are to wildlife: scorned and vilified, but seemingly resistant to all countering efforts.
What we detest in poison ivy is our own reaction to a resin containing the compound urushiol that is on and in all parts of the plants. This stuff permeates through human skin, and some 85% of human adults have immune systems that identify urushiol as an invader up to no good.
Consequentially, most immune systems attack urushiol, triggering an allergic reaction in the form of contact dermatitis, a skin rash. The red, raised rash can manifest itself in blisters along with burning, stinging and, most maddening, a powerful itch.
It is possible to get this rash-provoking urushiol resin on us by merely touching poison ivy. It gets worse if we cut or tear the plant, releasing more of the clear, invisible juice from the inside. Think of pulling weeds and getting a handful of poison ivy in the process: Yes, that’s a big-time exposure in progress.
There is indirect exposure, too. Say you walk through poison ivy while you are wearing grubby work jeans, but you somehow don’t get any on your skin. When you come in and change out of your work clothes, whatever you touch with those jeans may have urushiol transferred to it. That may later expose you or someone else to the poison ivy resin.
Urushiol on clothing or tools can transfer and cause allergic reaction months or even years after initial exposure.
Or say your dog roots around in weedy patch full of poison ivy. He gets urushiol on his coat, then comes back inside. You give him a good petting and a butt scratch, and in the process, you get the evil but unseen ivy sap on your hands and forearms. After that, who knows?
Obviously, one of the best ways to prevent the potential misery of rashes from poison ivy is to avoid contact with the plant. It certainly helps to be able to know poison ivy when you see it.
The wisdom of the ancient couplet, “Leaflets three, let it be,” endures. Indeed, poison ivy is a plant that consistently grows with clusters of three leaves. Other characteristics may vary, but those leaflets three should get one’s attention and demand respect.
Poison ivy most often grows as a vine that wants to ascend an upright like a tree, pole or slat in a fence. However, the ivy may grow as a stand-alone shrub or short, individual sprouts in a cluster that forms a ground cover.
Young vines may be the size of spaghetti noodles, but old vines — those that are sometime found girdling and ascending mature trees — may grow as thick as a stout human arm. All except the young vines tend to be “hairy” with protrusive growth.
The leaves on a poison ivy plant most often are simple, smooth-edged and rather spear-point shaped. Yet, they may be lobed on one or both sides. They may be glossy or matte exterior.
Especially the leaves of a young poison ivy sprout may be the size of a thumbnail. Many leaves are, say, 2-4 inches long. Some may be larger than a human hand.
In late summer, waxy white berries may be visible on mature poison ivy vines. Birds may eat these but trust me, you want nothing to do with them.
Poison ivy leaves are typically dark green and then turn beautiful red, orange and/or yellow in the autumn. The dying leaves and the vines they leave behind are still cloaked in urushiol and able to expose the unwary to rash reactions. There is no off-season for poison ivy.
Right now, however, is the season in which the nasty stuff is flourishing, growing a brisk clip and spreading.
If you know or suspect you’ve contacted poison ivy and its unseen urushiol resin, the best response is a quick scrubbing with soap and water. Minimizing exposure time could prevent most or all urushiol absorption through the skin.
When it is clothing that has made the ivy contact, the duds should go straight in the wash without touching other things where urushiol could be transferred.
Unremedied exposure to urushiol can produce a rash within 12 hours to two days. Alas, once there, it may last two to three weeks.
It is a skin thing, not going to the bloodstream. It is neither disease nor contagious; you can’t “catch” a poison ivy rash from someone else. (One can only spread the unwashed invisible urushiol resin.)
Urushiol is contact dependent. It cannot be airborne unless poison ivy is burned, in which case the smoke can carry particles of the resin and, if inhaled, can cause a serious medical issue.
In most cases, poison ivy rashes can be treated with calamine lotion or antihistamine like Benadryl to quell itching. Scratching won’t spread the rash after urushiol is washed away, but it could lead to infection.
Mostly, learn to recognize and avoid poison ivy, but when in doubt, promptly get with soap and water.
