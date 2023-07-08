It is a tie between poison ivy and kudzu which is more invasive and poisonous — at least to us. Both contain urushiol oil that causes skin rashes, are hard to control and harder to eradicate. At up to 60 feet a season, kudzu vines outgrow poison. Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans), however, is sneaky. It hides among other ground covers, intertwines in shrubs, its three-leaflets vary in size and silhouette, and seems impervious to topical sprays. It may grow as a low shrub or climbing vine.

Do not confuse it with Virginia creeper whose vine is smooth with five-leaflet, though the growing tip may exhibit only a three leaflet. Poison ivy’s “leaf of three” grows on a hairy vine. If not sure which is which, follow the vine until leaflets are three or five. Leaflets may be waxy, shiny or dull depending on the season, and red in the spring and brilliant fall yellow, orange and/or red.

