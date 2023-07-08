It is a tie between poison ivy and kudzu which is more invasive and poisonous — at least to us. Both contain urushiol oil that causes skin rashes, are hard to control and harder to eradicate. At up to 60 feet a season, kudzu vines outgrow poison. Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans), however, is sneaky. It hides among other ground covers, intertwines in shrubs, its three-leaflets vary in size and silhouette, and seems impervious to topical sprays. It may grow as a low shrub or climbing vine.
Do not confuse it with Virginia creeper whose vine is smooth with five-leaflet, though the growing tip may exhibit only a three leaflet. Poison ivy’s “leaf of three” grows on a hairy vine. If not sure which is which, follow the vine until leaflets are three or five. Leaflets may be waxy, shiny or dull depending on the season, and red in the spring and brilliant fall yellow, orange and/or red.
How to avoid contact: I wear long sleeves and pants taped at the wrist and ankle as if working in tick areas. Also, surgical gloves that are disposed of afterward and clothing into the washer to remove urushiol.
How to get rid of poison ivy: It’s almost impossible. It’s a prolific producer of berries, a major food source for birds who then deposit the seeds. Leafy shoots will grow wherever they touch soil, from rhizomes and from the root system that can be up to 20 feet long, but no more than one foot deep. Do not mow as it spreads parts to produce new plants. Never burn as all parts are poisonous.
Some suggested controls: Round-up, boiling water, vinegar+1T salt and Dawn dish detergent (breaks up the surface tension. The latter works best with 45% vinegar. Grocery percentage is only 5%. All will take several applications.
The really good news is that poison oak is just as bad, but does not grow in our area.
THINGS TO DOAccording to the moon signs, no planting this weekend.
For a list of what to plant to attract pollinators go to: monrovia.com, Pollinator Guides.
Purchase a rain gauge to give accurate measure of watering that is needed.
Garden — Prune petunias to maintain dense growth and fertilize weekly this month. Biennial hollyhock is a prolific self-seeder. By planting seed this fall and again next fall, it will alternate blooming years giving the impression that it’s a perennial. Hydrangeas need six hours of sun and afternoon shade. Keep moist to prevent leaf drop. H. panicle (Fire Light 4-6 feet and Limelight 6-8 feet) will produce blooms throughout the summer.
Trees and shrubs — Crape myrtles love summer heat, but need to be kept moist and lightly fertilized monthly until mid-fall. Replace invasive burning bush with red twig dogwood, pear with serviceberry, and buddleia that crowds out reforested areas with seedless Lo & Behold — Blue Chip. Remove shrub dead twigs and branches. Allow sun to reach new growth and prune to shape as foliage grows back.
Lawn — Limit mowing if you do not have an irrigation system. Use a string edger to keep the lawn looking neat.
Vegetables — Hand-pick detrimental insects if only a few. Treat chemically or organically for larger infestations. Keep ahead of weeds as they rob moisture from your crops. Start planting the fall garden. Plant warm season zucchini this week and root crops beets, carrots and radishes. Transplant cabbage, and kale. Seed lettuce, mesclun and spinach.
EVENTSJuly 27 — “Herb Appeal Luncheon,” McCracken County Master Gardeners, Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 11:30 a.m. program, noon luncheon, tickets $25 (checks only). For more information: 270-554-5920.
Aug. 2 — “Rare Plants” Lunch Break Series, by Kendall McDonald, Ky. Nature Preserves Botanist, Marshall County Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy., Benton. 12:15-12:45 p.m. RSVP by July 29, $12 includes lunch. For more information: 270-527-3285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.