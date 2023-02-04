The Paducah Sun, along with other Paxton Media Group newspapers in the Western Kentucky media group, received recognition at the annual Kentucky Press Association (KPA) Winter Convention, held last week in Lexington.

Stories receiving awards at the KPA Convention were published between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. The Paducah Sun competed in the Daily 2 category, which included daily newspapers with a weekend circulation of 10,000 or more papers. Other newspapers in the Daily 2 category include the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Lexington Herald-Leader, and the Bowling Green Daily News.

