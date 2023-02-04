The Paducah Sun, along with other Paxton Media Group newspapers in the Western Kentucky media group, received recognition at the annual Kentucky Press Association (KPA) Winter Convention, held last week in Lexington.
Stories receiving awards at the KPA Convention were published between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. The Paducah Sun competed in the Daily 2 category, which included daily newspapers with a weekend circulation of 10,000 or more papers. Other newspapers in the Daily 2 category include the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Lexington Herald-Leader, and the Bowling Green Daily News.
“The journalists honored by the Kentucky Press Association are humbled by this recognition. We faced several challenges in the coverage of these important news stories. The demands of covering our hometowns during a pandemic or immediately following a deadly tornado have weighed heavily on the men and women that bring you the news,” Paducah Sun Publisher Bill Evans said.
“Your local newspaper remains the most reliable source for details about crime, taxes, local government, schools, local politics, local jobs, social services, and community & arts events. Your newspaper is part of your civic life. The journalists of Western Kentucky strive to tell the stories relevant to your lives.”
Paducah Sun news reporter David B. Snow received a first place award in the Best Enterprise or Analytical Story for his article, “COVID burnout is a side effect of the pandemic,” which ran online and in the March 19, 2022 edition of The Sun. Snow’s article focuses on the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also examines how teachers and medical professionals struggled with burnout due to the stress of the pandemic and changes it brought to society.
Snow has been a reporter with The Sun since November 2017, reporting on education and other general news in the community.
Paducah Sun news reporter Hannah Saad received a second place award in the Best General News Story category for her article “Coming Home: Fallen Pearl Harbor sailor returns to Paducah after 80 years,” which appeared online and in the April 9, 2022 print edition of The Sun. Saad’s article recapped the burial and memorial of Fireman Second Class Hal J. Allison, a Paducah native who died while serving in the Navy at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, but whose remains were only identified nearly 80 years after his death.
Saad joined The Sun’s staff in July 2021, and covers McCracken County government, local arts and entertainment, and other general news assignments.
Managing Editor David Zoeller received a second place award for Best Front Page. His entry included front pages for the May 20, June 4 and Oct. 5 print and e-editions of The Sun. Zoeller joined The Sun in 2014 as a business reporter, and was named to his current position in March 2022.
Additionally, Marshall County Tribune-Courier reporter Kirsten Walker received a first place award for Best Investigative Story or Series in the Weekly 3 category for her series covering mental health and drug abuse aspects in Marshall County. Walker’s five-part series ran from July through September 2022.
The Tribune-Courier’s staff also received a third place award in the Special Sections category for its “Women in Business” special section.
The Mayfield Messenger staff received a first place award for Best Photo Essay in the multi-weekly category for the four-page photo essay “Devastation & Destruction,” which captured images throughout Mayfield of the impact of the EF-4 tornado that hit the town on Dec. 10, 2021.
Former Mayfield Messenger reporter Taylor Shea West received a third place award for Best Feature Photo in the multi-weekly category for her photo of the tornado-damaged Graves County Courthouse that ran in the June 8, 2022 edition of The Messenger, six months after the Dec. 2021 that tore through Mayfield.
Former Tribune-Courier and Mayfield Messenger General Manager Areia Hathcock sat on a panel at the KPA Convention to share the story of the Western Kentucky Media Group’s coverage and procedures following the 2021 tornado.
“Every newsroom worked together as a team in the days, weeks and months after Dec. 10, and the final stories documented perfectly the response and recovery to the tornado and its victims. The room was filled with student journalists from across Kentucky and it was refreshing to see their excitement to work in the print journalism field,” Hathcock said.
Hathcock said Walker’s first-place award is a “testament to her passion for community journalism.” Of West, Hathcock said she was key in documenting the images of a broken city following the December 2021 tornado.
The Messenger’s “Devastation & Destruction” photo essay is a piece that will be part of Mayfield’s history, Hathcock added.
