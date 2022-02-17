The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board acknowledged on Wednesday that it violated the state’s Open Meetings Act at its Jan. 24 meeting and that it would strive to be more mindful of procedure, especially during online meetings.
The January meeting was hastily put together because of an approaching deadline, making it necessary for board members to meet over Zoom, said Board Chair Mark Whitlow.
Technical difficulties caused one member, Darryl Pea, to be seen and not heard and another member, John Mann, had to use a telephone to dial back into the meeting, so he could be heard, but he could not see other board members.
Kentucky Revised Statute 61.826 states that when a meeting is held as a video teleconference and there is an interruption in the audio or video portion of the meeting, the meeting should be suspended until the broadcast is restored.
WPSD Local 6 News Director Perry Boxx sent an email to Whitlow on Feb. 9 saying the board went into executive session without stating the purpose of the executive session and with no provision made for media to rejoin the meeting once the executive session was finished.
Media members were cut off from the meeting with no way of knowing when the executive session was completed and no way of getting back into the meeting.
At the Wednesday meeting, board members repeated what was discussed at the Zoom meeting, a request made by Boxx in his Feb. 9 email.
Whitlock agreed that it is important for the media to know when the board comes out of executive session and that the board would be more mindful of that.
Members of the board were given a copy of the Kentucky Open Meetings Act.
“No one ever likes to receive criticism, but I think that Mr. Boxx’s letter was well written, and I think it was a good, educational experience,” Whitlow told the board. “We need to be very careful.
“It is certainly my goal and, I feel, the goal of every board member that we follow the law, that we be transparent, and I regret the judgment that I made.”
Boxx issued a statement after the meeting, saying he was satisfied with how Whitlow and the board handled his complaint.
“As we requested, the Convention Center Corporation Board has acknowledged in open public session that their meeting of Jan. 24 did, indeed, violate the Open Meetings Act,” Boxx said in his statement.
“As we stated in our complaint, at least some of the discussion relating to the (American Quilters Society) quilt show should have taken place in open public session. Secondly, the meeting should have been suspended when technical issues prevented the public from being able to both see and hear two of the board members.”
Boxx also said the station was satisfied board members now understand the requirements of virtual meetings and “we plan no additional action. We sincerely hope that every public body in the commonwealth, particularly those in western Kentucky, will take note and fully embrace the public’s right to know.”
In discussion related to the quilt show, Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell told the board that the city agreed to pay half of the cost for erecting the dome pavilion and taking it back down. By state law, the pavilion can only be up for six months.
The pavilion is also a part of the convention center and expo center’s contract with the American Quilters Society regarding Quilt Week, providing 37,000 additional square feet for vendors.
“The city has opted to no longer support the installation of the dome pavilion,” Campbell told the board. “This year, they are willing to pay half of the cost to have a manufacturer come in and install and remove it for the quilt show.
“The installation is about $23,000, and a little less for the removal, so the total cost is going to be around $45,000, and we’ll pay half of that, she said.”
Whitlow said that former Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt apparently sent a letter to the convention center board in August saying the city would no longer deal with the dome pavilion, but the board did not see the letter until last month.
He added that the city sold the pavilion to the convention center with the verbal agreement that the city would put it up and take it down each year.
In other action, the board is considering having staggered terms for its members rather than the current system where all board members’ terms end at the same time.
The original plan is to have board members randomly draw pieces of paper with the numbers 1,2 or 3 on them from a hat, with those being the length of their terms starting July 1. After that, the terms would be for three years.
Board members would also determine if they wanted to be considered as city appointees, county appointees or appointees of both. This would determine which political body would appoint successors to open board positions.
Whitlow told the board that the idea came from McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray.
“The county judge and the mayor felt that we should have staggered terms for our directors,” Whitlow said. “As it is now, we are reappointed each year en masse. Our fiscal year starts in July.
“…Technically, the way it is under the bylaws is that we are a perpetuating board, so if we have an opening, we recommend a replacement that goes to the judge and the mayor, and they have 10 days to object.”
Making that change would call for the board to amend its bylaws.
“Frankly, I love our being sort of self-directed, but I think it’s good to involve the city and county governments in our appointments, and it gives them more interest and focus in what we do,” Whitlow said.
Board attorney Nicholas Holland recommended that an ad hoc committee be formed to discuss the idea. That board will consist of Whitlow, Holland and board members John Mann and Tom Padgett.
The next board meeting is scheduled for May 18.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.