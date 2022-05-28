Box turtles typically don’t wander far, but this time of year they may do just enough extra rambling to get themselves in more trouble than usual.
Eastern box turtles are our only terrestrial (land-living) turtles as opposed to several species of aquatic turtles.
These are the familiar small turtles that we see moving at a pokey pace in backyards, in woods and fields and, unfortunately, occasionally on roadways.
This turtle has a high-domed, helmet-like upper shell, the carapace. It also has a hinged lower shell, the plastron, which allows it to pull in its head and legs and close up inside to hide from threats.
A mature box turtle has a shell 6-7 inches long, while its width is a little more than 4 inches. Compared to the larger aquatic turtles, the box turtle is hardly more than a handful.
What they lack in size is often made up in ornate qualities. Box turtles grow their own sort of natural camouflage, a combination of dark brown to black shells that are contrasted with marked patterns of yellow to orange that are downright naturally artistic. Each is unique.
As attractive as the shells may be, they serve to break the little turtles’ visual outlines amid the leaf litter and debris of forest floors where the species spends a great deal of time.
The irises of a male box turtle’s eyes are usually red or orange, while the ladies typically sport brown or yellowish eyes.
A box turtle feeds on a wide variety of vegetation, fruits, mushrooms, eggs, and especially insects like grubs and worms. It is an omnivore, opportunistic enough to eat a great deal of what it encounters. It is not much of a hunter because of its plodding speed, although it is fast enough to snag many invertebrates.
Box turtles aren’t built to run, only walking on those stubby little legs. At top speed, they only walk a bit faster. Their rate of movement is not measured in miles per hour but rather in feet per hour.
Not only do they not go fast, they also seldom go far. One researcher concluded that a box turtle’s home range is typically a rough circle with a diameter of about 250 yards. A circle no greater than the length of 2.5 football fields might hold a box turtle for its entire life.
Low-velocity travel works for box turtles, especially since they don’t go far, and they have plenty of time to get there. Maybe they realize they are long-lived and don’t have to get in a rush. Most box turtles, if they survive to adulthood, commonly live 30 to 60 years. Some have been documented as living more than 100 years.
Working against that now is the onset of the late spring-summer breeding season during which males travel a little more to find mates, then females travel somewhat to find comfortable areas in which to lay their eggs.
The worst thing about this modest additional travel is that it sometimes brings box turtles across roadways for which they are poorly adept in crossing. Adult box turtles rely on their closable shells to avoid predators by pulling in their vulnerable parts and shutting up to hide from the threat, waiting for it to go away.
When a boxer comes to a road or street and begins to cross, a passing vehicle typically spooks it, triggering withdrawal to hide inside.
While the box turtle waits for the threat to go away, more traffic passes and the risks of being squashed keeping going up.
Even if the turtle resumes its travel, it takes so long to get across multiple lanes of traffic that the likelihood of being struck is high.
Meanwhile, there are marginally civilized drivers out there who will go to extra effort to run over slow “fleeing” box turtles just for the joy of destroying them.
Roadkills and the taking of box turtles as pets are major in box turtle populations dropping practically everywhere over the past several decades.
The loss of individual box turtles is not easily offset by reproduction. These little hard-shell critters have a rather low propagation rate.
Most female box turtles only nest once a year, laying 4-6 eggs in that single clutch.
Most of the little ones that hatch in that nest, however, do not survive.
The slow juveniles, with shells underdeveloped and not affording protection that adults have, are highly vulnerable to a wide range of predators.
As a long-lived species, box turtles don’t reach sexual maturity until the age 5-7 years, so many of them don’t survive long enough to breed.
With each box turtle more important to the population nowadays, we should give them a break. It is still no violation in Kentucky to take a box turtle as a pet. (Law only prevents commercial trade in them.) Yet, it is far better to let one remain as part of the breeding population.
If you want to help one cross a road, great, but put it on the side where it was headed, or it will only trek that way again. And don’t “rescue” one and release it elsewhere.
Each has a homing instinct pushing it to journey back (at elevated risk) to its tiny home range.
They may be slow, but each has a plan, so leave them to it.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.