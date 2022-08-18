PADNWS-08-18-22 ROTARY - PHOTO

Murray State football coach Dean Hood answers a question from the audience Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Paducah meeting. Also shown is the Rotary Club’s August speaker chair, Joni Hogancamp.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Murray State University football coach Dean Hood was the speaker Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Paducah meeting at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts.

Hood enters his third season at the helm of the Racers with an 11-3 record at MSU, going 5-2 in the spring 2021 season and 6-5 in the fall 2021 season.

