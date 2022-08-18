Murray State University football coach Dean Hood was the speaker Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Paducah meeting at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts.
Hood enters his third season at the helm of the Racers with an 11-3 record at MSU, going 5-2 in the spring 2021 season and 6-5 in the fall 2021 season.
The back-to-back winning seasons mark the first time for Murray State to achieve that feat since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
Hood won his first five games on the Racer sidelines, all played in spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his brief two-year tenure as the coach, he had 24 players named to All-OVC honors.
“We’ve got a good group of guys that are fun to cheer for, I think, because they’ve got a service mentality and they’ve got a heart to serve,” Hood said.
“They’ve been a great group of guys to be around. Just this past Saturday, we took 30 (players) to Benton and helped an elderly woman who lost everything in the tornado. She was living in a storage unit.”
Hood said winning an Ohio Valley Conference championship was the team’s goal, but not the team’s purpose.
“Our purpose at Murray State is to use football as a platform to build authentic men,” he said.
“I’ve been (coaching) for 35 years, and I’ve never had a kid be five or 10 years out of football to call me and say, ‘Hey, Coach, thank you for teaching me how to back-pedal.’ We’re focused on developing the whole person. We’re focusing on the team picture.”
Hood said at the midst of the team’s leadership training, character development and manhood training are core values.
“Our core values are: Tell the truth, be a gentleman and love your brother,” he said. “We start to flesh it out, show them exactly what that means, then we show them real-life examples and they start to live that out ... their most important ability is dependability.”
Hood spoke about this year’s schedule, with the first three games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams — Texas Tech and Ball State — and a future FBS team, former OVC foe Jacksonville State, which is moving to Conference USA next season from the Atlantic Sun Conference, which is in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
The Racer schedule also features two preseason top-20 opponents in OVC rival and No. 18 Tennessee-Martin and No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana.
Although Murray State moved from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference starting this year, the football team is still playing in the OVC this year before moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“It’s a huge challenge,” he said of moving to the MVFC. “You look at the Missouri Valley Conference, you’re talking nine of the last 11 national champions have come out of the Missouri Valley Conference.
“Not only that, but you have a 24-team field in the FCS playoffs. The Missouri Valley gets four every year — sometimes five, and I’ve seen them get six. So, they’re getting one-fourth of the field. You’re talking 16 conferences (in the FCS), so there are only eight at-large (berths).”
Hood said Murray State will strive to reach that level of competition on the gridiron.
“We’re going to get caught up to the Missouri Valley,” he said. “Not in our current state, but there is a commitment from our leadership. It’s going to take us a while to get caught up to Missouri Valley Conference standards in every realm.”
Hood was asked about keeping traditional rivalries after MSU makes the move to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“That was talked about with our former (athletics director (AD), Kevin Saal) — they just announced the new AD (Nico Yantko, on Tuesday),” he said. “There are some rivalries that we would like to keep for nonconference games — in particular, Austin Peay.
“We also talked about UT Martin and (Southeast Missouri), with our schools being so close together. Austin Peay was the leader in that conversation, and it will be brought up again with the new AD.”
Murray State opens its 2022 football season Sept. 3 at Texas Tech and will play its home opener on Sept. 10 against Jacksonville State. More information about MSU athletics can be found at goracers.com.
