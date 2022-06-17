Plants are no different than we are. We both suffer from the extreme high temperatures coupled with dehydration caused by the heat. By taking a few precautions, we and plants can survive the 100+ temperatures and heat indexes.
Avoid working in the yard between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Drink an 8-ounce glass of water before heading outdoors and carry water with you to sip on gradually. Stay out of direct sun. Wear light color and loose-fitting clothing, and a hat preferably one with wide brim.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion – headache, dizzy, confused, ill feeling, excessive sweating, cramps, fast pulse and thirsty. Immediately cool down if experiencing any of the signs. A wet neck scarf has the same cooling effect as does an air-conditioner as it evaporates.
Water plants early morning to allow time for moisture on leaves to dry before sun hits them resulting in leaf scald. Water the soil not foliage reduces mildew. Install soaker hoses that direct the water into the soil rather than air. Re-adjust in-ground irrigation system sprinkler heads to a shallower angle and set the watering timer. Install an irrigation moisture gauge. It will pay for itself by watering only when needed.
Container and hanging plants dry out quicker than in-ground plants. If possible, move containers to where the afternoon area is dappled or fully shaded. Clustered plants share expired moisture reducing moisture loss. Hanging plants lose moisture faster than container plants as they have more soil exposure. Water container and hanging baskets daily by placing a water-filled2-liter soft drink bottle open-end into the soil Ice cubes scattered on the soil will water as they melt. It will absorb the moisture by osmosis. If repotting, add moisture retaining silica gel to the soil. Follow directions exactly as too much will for the plant out of the basket.
Cut grass cut to 2.5-3”. The thicker the grass the greater the moisture retention, the cooler the soil, and less root dehydration.
THINGS TO DO
Garden – Harvest flowers early in the morning when it is relatively cool. Cut the stems at an angle to give a greater exposure to water. Spray cut flowers and foliage with water before bringing indoors to dislodge small black ants, and other unwanted insects. Magnolia blooms shortly after cutting begin to turn brown. Cut when the petals are no more than open 2”. They will remain white up to four days. Condition Queen Anne’s lace submerge stems in water up to the flower. To dry the flowers, punch a hole in the lid of a large oatmeal can or #10 can. The stem will dry straight and the flower flat. Spray will be a fixative or hairspray to prevent shattering.
Spray clothing with DEET the night before working in tall grass and under shrubs and trees. Ticks and mosquitoes are still very active.
Use a low nitrogen-high phosphorus dry fertilizer on roses and mums.
Lawn – Keep newly established lawn watered. Apply 1-2 pounds of nitrogen per square foot per year on Zoysia. Spot spray dandelion. Knotweed spreads in a thick mat that exudes a chemical that kills turf grass. It grows best on hard-packed dry soil, in cracks and on hard surfaces. Use a pre-emergence or spot-treat with a post-emergence containing 2,4-D, dicamba, or glyphosate.
Vegetables – Tansy contains an oil that is a highly effective insect repellent. Plant around fruit trees to protect from beetles and ants. Feed pumpkins weekly with a low nitrogen-high phosphorus fertilizer such as Burpee Organic Bone Meal fertilizer. Tomatoes, peppers and onions will benefit from it, also.
EVENTS
June 21-25 – McCracken Co. Fair Flower Show, Carson Park, 300 Joe Clifton Drive Paducah, Ky, Fair hours 5:15-10:00pm. Admission is $3.00.
June 21 – Fair Flower Show Horticulture entries accepted 7:30-10:30 a.m., exhibit open to the public June 21-22, open 5:15-10 p.m.
June 23-25 – Fair Flower Show Design Division 5:15-10 p.m.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.