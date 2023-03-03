In the 1920-30s, Paducah was known as the “Strawberry Capital of the World” for its sweetest and tastiest strawberries in the country. The short-lived industry is gone, but Paducah still grows the best and sweetest strawberries, and you can also.
Strawberries are not difficult to grow, it just takes preparation and patience.
There are three types of strawberries – all-at-once June-bearing, ever-bearing in spring and fall, and relatively new day-neutral that continually blooms until frost.
Till the slightly acid (5.5-6.6ph) soil to one foot depth and work in well-rotted manure or 10-20-20. If manure is fresh, till the previous fall. Do not plant where sod has been as it is difficult to get rid of grass roots. Remove all weeds. Plant in full sun and protect from late spring frost by installing netting over hoops to protect from frost, insects, and birds. Keep soil moist but not wet.
In-ground plants are spaced 12” apart and in rows 1-1.5’ apart. The plant soil level should be between roots and the crown. Plant ever-bearing and day-neutral strawberries in hills as they produce runners. Container fruit is smaller, requires light potting soil, and needs to be fertilized monthly.
Apply 10-10-10 fertilizer on one year-old and older plants. Top dress plants once a year at blossom time using 15-15-15 or well-rotted manure. Weed every two weeks or apply 2-4” of mulch and cultivate no deeper than ½” as roots are very shallow.
Remove ever-bearing and day-neutral first blossoms to fall them to set for July/August harvest. Remove June-bearing’s first blossoms also, but they will not bloom until next spring. After harvesting June-bearing fruits, cut foliage back to the plant. Pick by pulling on the stem only as strawberries are very fragile.
Garden – Pull mulch back from emerging plants. Cut last year’s perennial foliage to the ground. Clean up beds but cover if frost or freeze is predicted. Cut branches with plump flower buds to force. Get ahead of weeds – hoe, gently pull by grasping the stem at the base, or spray a herbicide. If windy, use a paint roller to apply it on weeds. Cut ornamental grasses close to the ground. Use a power hedge clipper to cut dense growth. Prune roses while crocus is in bloom.
Houseplants – Repot geraniums brought in for the winter that now are outgrowing their containers. Cut back roots, pot in new soil, and place in a warm indirect light location. Cut poinsettia stems to 6” to force new, bushy growth. Move it to the garden after the last frost.
Trees and shrubs Apply a slow-release high nitrogen(N) fertilizer (NPK on fertilizer package) on young trees after a rain or watering. Scatter 12” from the trunk to the outer ranches of small trees and 18” from large ones. Wait a year to fertilize a newly planted tree. Check trees for hanging limbs caused by the recent high winds. Contract with a certified/licensed tree service to remove branches and cut limbs.
Plant the following shrubs in wet areas where other shrubs do not thrive: Carolina allspice (Calycanthus floridus), Inkberry(Ilex glabra), Summersweet (Clethra alnifolia), and Winterberry (Ilex verticillata).
Vegetable –Indications are for an early last frost, however continue to plant as usual for the average April 20 date. Plant peas now that daffodils are in bloom, according to phenology. It is the study of how weather and its changes relate to plants and each other. Dandelions spotted this week indicate start sowing spinach, beets and carrots. In southern Illinois plant asparagus crown, onion set, rhubarb plants.
March 7, "Monarch Waystation", Toolbox Series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah. For information: 270-554-9520.
March 10-11, Mid-western Herb and Garden Show, Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon, Ill., 618-315-1295. Includes vendors, food and free hourly programs.
