Planting day set for relocated COPE garden

METROPOLIS, Ill. — After moving to a new location this spring, the Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow food donation garden is ready for planting.
All are invited to attend to the community planting day on Friday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until noon. The garden is located between the Regional Office of Education #21 building and the Illinois Driver Services Facility on West 10th Street in Metropolis.
The spring planting will be of seeds and transplants of summer vegetables, including tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, green beans, watermelon, sweet potatoes and more.
While gloves and tools will be available for use, volunteers are welcome to bring their own.
“We encourage anyone from the community to come by and help us plant the garden,” said Extension educator and garden manager Erin Garrett. “This is a great opportunity to learn about what we do at the garden and get some ideas that you can translate into your own home garden.”
The Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow food donation garden is run by University of Illinois Extension. In addition to growing food for COPE food pantry, the garden doubles as a demonstration site for local residents to learn about raised bed and container gardening.
Open houses at the garden will be held the second Thursday of the month from June through September. The outdoor events will feature different garden demonstrations, kids activities and more. These events will be held from 5-6 p.m. on June 9, July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.
Volunteers needing an accommodation in order to participate can contact Garrett at 618-524-2270. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
For more information about the garden, contact Garrett at 618-524-2270.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions and adapt to changes and opportunities.
