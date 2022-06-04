Zinnias are known for their vibrant colors but it was not until the mid-1800s when Dr. Johann Gottfried Zinn was able to hybridize the small dull flower into the color retaining, quick growing, low maintenance, garden and cut flower that we now take now for granted.
They are greatly under-rated almost maintenance-free, heat and drought tolerant, love heat and full sun, and some (Profusion and Zaharas series) resist powdery mildew and leaf spot. Water at the base to avoid splashing water on leaves which will cause mildew.Creeping Crystal series is the most drought tolerant. Deadheading is minimal; Zaharas is self-cleaning. Due to their dense growth mulch is not needed and weeds are shaded out.
Zinnias are long lasting both in the garden and as a cut flower. They quickly germinate and within a few weeks are in full bloom. This is much faster than perennials in providing your garden vibrant color — pure colors from white, pale green, yellow, orange, and dark red to deep purple. Petals are single(open center), semi-double(some center shows) and double(no visible center). Shapes are so varied and numerous that they are named for other flowers’ shapes: cactus, dahlia, globe, pincushion, scabiosa and spider.
Some are tall, Benary’s Giant is 4-5’ to 6-8” and others are dwarfs including Thumbelina series, Profusion and Zaharas.
Seeding is simple. Using your finger, press a hole is loose soil, add seed and sprinkle soil on top and water. Keep moist for a week.
A bonus is that bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds love zinnias.
Sources: Johnny’s Seeds (johnnyseeds.com) and Renee’s Garden(reneesgarden.com)
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Plant astilbe, coreopsis, Shasta daisy, and yarrow. Spray water-soluble fertilizer on roses and mums. Divide iris every fourth year. Dig, wash and separate the rhizomes, plant only the firm, new outside rhizomes pointing the same direction.
To keep cut daylilies open at night, place in the refrigerator for at least five hours before using.
Water container plants before using a liquid fertilizer.Add crushed eggshells or wood ashes to a container plant pebble tray to discourage slugs.
Photograph the garden each month to record what is growing, and needs replacement or additions.
Lawn — Mow no more than 1/3 of the grass height at a time. Set the blades at 2-2.5” for zoysia and 2-3.5” for bluegrass. Mow grass growing in the shade at 3.5”. Water if it has not received one inch of rain within a week.
Trees and shrubs — Fertilize trees and shrubs before July 1, and azaleas one last time to allow new growth to harden off before fall. Remove privet and Japanese maple winter-kill twigs.
Vegetables — Keep tomatoes evenly moist to avoid blossom-end rot. Pick vegetables just before they reach maturity for the best flavor. Herbs flavor is in their foliage. Remove flower buds before they open. To produce larger tree fruit, prune out excess fruit. Thin seedlings before they crowd out each other. As cucumber and squash vines start to go, place them on off-the-ground supports such concrete blocks spaced a few feet apart. It also improves air circulation.
Miscellaneous — Use plumber’s soft lead to line leaky containers. Save water by collecting tap water in gallon jugs while waiting for it to get hot. Let the chlorine to gas out overnight and use to it to water container plants.
EVENTS
June 4 — Laurel Oak Garden Club Plant Sale, Graves Co. Extension Office, 4200 US 45, Mayfield, KY, 9-11 a.m.
June 7 — “Flower Show Prep” — Master Gardener Toolbox series, McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 5 p.m. For more information: 270-554-9520. How-to enter horticulture and floral designs.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
