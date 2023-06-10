This last week it has been extremely hot and dry and it is not officially summer for another two weeks. On the positive side, it is time to start planting pumpkins for Halloween and fall delightfully cool temperatures.
Pumpkins are one of the easiest fruits to grow, which probably explains why they have been cultivated for 7,500 — 10,000 years. Central Americans depended on the fruit for its high nutrition, ease of growth and long-lasting storage. The original fruit was small, hard and not very tasty. Today, varieties include enormous (Dill’s Atlantic Giant’ nearly 200 pounds)to miniatures (‘We-B-Little’ and ‘Jack Be Little’), and those bred for carving, pies, unique shapes and multiple colors. Even though pumpkin vines can run up to 20’, smaller varieties can be trained on a trellis or fence with fruit supported in mesh bags. Pumpkin vines require 1” water a week or more if very hot and are heavy feeders. Add manure or compost when planting to promote roots and early plant growth. Check seed packets for information on growing days that can be 2.5-5 months. Planting too early can cause root rot. Keep well-weeded but take care as roots are shallow. If using a pesticide do so early in the morning before flowers open as bees are their primary pollinators.
Sow 4-5 seeds per hill, keep moist, and thin to 2-3 when they reach 2-3” tall. A ‘hill’ is simply where several seeds are planted. Thin miniatures when their first true leaves appear. Moisture is critical. Improve moisture retention by mulching. Pinch growing tips to force growth of fruit, not vines. For larger pumpkins, cut back the primary and secondary vines to 10-15’ and remove female flowers once fruit is set.
Harvest when completely ripe, leaving a 4” stem and letting it sit in the sun for 10 days to increase its flavor and extend its keeping quality.
Vacation tips — If you don’t want to return from vacation to wilted flowers and vegetables install soaker hoses, connect it to a timer, and cover hoses with mulch to retain the moisture. Place a bucket of water near container plants, insert wet cotton cord into the plants’ soil and place the other end in buckets. Osmosis will drain water to the plants. Cluster small plants to retain water, deep soak containers and move to dappled shade.
Garden — Water container plants early morning or in the evening. To avoid wetting flowers and foliage insert a water-filled plastic bottle opening down into the soil. The soil will absorb water as needed.
Save blackberry lily seeds and other perennials going to seed by covering the seed heads with fine netting or panty-hose. Cut spent iris to the ground when it ceases blooming; remove foliage when it turns yellow. Apply a water-soluble fertilizer to chrysanthemums and pinch back 3” to force bushing. Pinch back leggy annuals and deadhead roses. Dig and divide daffodils until August 15. Plant zinnias monthly until fall for extended bloom and gradually adding fall color to the garden.
Trees and shrubs — Fertilize azaleas and other shrubs by July 1. Magnolias have suffered from winter-kill and drought. Keep the soil moist to help them recover. Minimally prune spring flowering trees after blooms have died. Prune suckers at tree bases and weak water shoots.
Vegetables — To dry parsley cut in the early morning, place on a mesh in the sun. Store in a tight container. Start cole family members for fall harvest. Purchase sweet pepper that is not in bud or flower. Remove all but 4-6 of its leaves when planting. Direct plant successive crops of basil.
June 14 and 21 — “Culinary Herbs” Master Gardener Library Lessons, 10-11 a.m., Marshall Co. Public Library branches at Hardin (June 14) and Calvert City(June 21), 270-527-9969.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
