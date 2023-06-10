This last week it has been extremely hot and dry and it is not officially summer for another two weeks. On the positive side, it is time to start planting pumpkins for Halloween and fall delightfully cool temperatures.

Pumpkins are one of the easiest fruits to grow, which probably explains why they have been cultivated for 7,500 — 10,000 years. Central Americans depended on the fruit for its high nutrition, ease of growth and long-lasting storage. The original fruit was small, hard and not very tasty. Today, varieties include enormous (Dill’s Atlantic Giant’ nearly 200 pounds)to miniatures (‘We-B-Little’ and ‘Jack Be Little’), and those bred for carving, pies, unique shapes and multiple colors. Even though pumpkin vines can run up to 20’, smaller varieties can be trained on a trellis or fence with fruit supported in mesh bags. Pumpkin vines require 1” water a week or more if very hot and are heavy feeders. Add manure or compost when planting to promote roots and early plant growth. Check seed packets for information on growing days that can be 2.5-5 months. Planting too early can cause root rot. Keep well-weeded but take care as roots are shallow. If using a pesticide do so early in the morning before flowers open as bees are their primary pollinators.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

