According to the calendar autumn does not arrive until Thursday. Not according to chrysanthemums (aka mums). They are so associated with autumn that their appearance in gardens, garden centers, and nurseries indicate that Autumn is here.
Chrysanthemums have not changed since first cultivated in 15th Century B.C. in China as a flowering herb in the belief they had the power of life.
Not a particularly attractive summer plant, it certainly brings new life to the autumn garden. Mums have been called stalwarts of the autumn garden for their jewel-toned blooms that last until November and later, if protected from freezing. Flower shapes range from 3”pompoms to 4-6” spiders. The mum family includes painted and Shasta daisy. Buy mums in tight buds with a few blooms showing their true color, unless the mums are for decoration, then purchase them in full bloom.
Care: Plant in full sun, slightly acid, well-drained soil. They need water but do not water below the foliage level as they are susceptible to fungus. Plant as deep as the soil they were grown in. As a decoration, repot, as most mums tend to be root-bound. Loosen roots and repot in one-size larger container. To protect in-ground mums overwinter, cut plants back after they have turned brown, and mulch. After 3-4 years replace mums as their blooms will begin to reduce in size.
Mums are susceptible to the usual garden insects(aphids, thrips, and spider mites.) primarily during summer.
Plant mums where cats, dogs and horse will not have access to them as mums are toxic to them.
In addition to garden mums, a second mum-type is referred to florist or pot mum and treated as a temporary houseplant as it blooms only 3-4 weeks and is not hardy here.
THINGS TO DO
Garden: Vacuum leaves out of beds and bag up the shredded leaves for compost. Plant small spring bulbs as they arrive, tulips in mid-October, and daffodils from November until the ground is frozen. The later new bulbs are planted, they will bloom later than normal the first year.
Prune rosette-setting salvia close to the ground and remove dead foliage. Woody-stemmed shrubby salvia type is pruned after flowering, to the first set of foliage on the stem.
Houseplants: For fresh herbs this winter, pot up chives, marjoram, parsley, rosemary, and thyme. Cut to freeze or dry.
Lawn: Edge beds. Before mowing, collect pecan, walnut, and buckeye nuts, remove toys and other objects that can become dangerous projectiles when mowed over, and possibly damage the mower. Keep children out of sight of the mower to protect them. Attach a bag to collect shredded leaves to compost.
Trees and shrubs: Cease pruning other than to remove diseased, dead, or damaged branches. Pruning stimulates new growth when plants need to prepare for dormancy. Spread shredded leaves under trees , shrubs for a slow-release nutrient boost in the spring. Remove vines from trees. The weight of vines can weaken and break branches, also harbor insects and small rodents. Needle loss on conifers is normal, especially on pines. Donate collected Kentucky Coffeetree and buckeye seed pods to Whitehaven Welcome Center. They are given to tourists who love their Kentucky souvenirs.
Vegetables: Preserve your harvest by canning, drying, freezing and/or pickling. Contact your local Extension Service for publications or go to: growveg.com>guides>storing and preserving.
EVENTS
Today — Gourd Patch Arts Festival, Graves Co. Ext. office, 4200 US 45, Mayfield, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gourds and pumpkins, artisans, crafts, children’s activities, etc.
September to mid-October: Elk Bugling at Elk & Bison Prairie Range, LBL, Elk & Bison Range Rd., Golden Pond, KY. A $5 fee per car, payable at the Range or Golden Pond Visitor Center. Open daily: best times dawn and dusk. For more information: 800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.