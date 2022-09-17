According to the calendar autumn does not arrive until Thursday. Not according to chrysanthemums (aka mums). They are so associated with autumn that their appearance in gardens, garden centers, and nurseries indicate that Autumn is here.

Chrysanthemums have not changed since first cultivated in 15th Century B.C. in China as a flowering herb in the belief they had the power of life.

