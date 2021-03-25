The McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office is teaming up with the McCracken County Soil Conservation District to hand out 5,000 free tree seedlings Thursday and Friday.
“The extension office partnered with the McCracken County Soil Conservation District to give away these 5,000 tree seedlings in an effort to promote good stewardship to the public of McCracken County,” said Samantha Anderson, McCracken County’s extension agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Trees are beneficial for many reasons to the environment, be it for erosion prevention, quality of life, biodiversity or just for natural beauty.
“The best time to plant a tree is now because the trees do take a little longer to grow and reach maturity so if you want a beautiful yard full of trees, you better plant them now. People that plant trees plant for the future.”
Six varieties of tree will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis: cypress, pecan, persimmon, shagbark hickory, Shumard oak and yellow poplar. About 800 of each variety will be on-hand at the onset. Participants can take up to six seedlings in any combination of what’s in stock.
“We do expect that the seedlings will go quickly,” Anderson said. “It is first come first serve. If you want to get your pick definitely try to get here early.”
This annual initiative will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. both days — as long as supplies last — at the extension office, 2025 New Holt Road. The first 50 to pick up trees will receive supplemental activity bags, Anderson added. These will include a build-your-own-birdfeeder kit, instructions for tree planting, a soil testing kit and various kids’ activities.
Anyone wishing to participate in the tree giveaway will find signage directing them to the appropriate area of the extension office on arrival. People will be able to park and get out of their car to get seedlings. Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 are to be observed.
For more information, call 270-554-9520.
Anderson is particularly happy the office is able to participate in this program to promote engagement with local agriculture.
“With Arbor Day coming up on April 30, we just want to give McCracken County residents the opportunity to get outside, go plant a tree, get in touch with your neighbors and local community and promote agriculture and natural resources,” she said. “(Agriculture) doesn’t always have to be thousands of acres of grain crops or hundreds of head of cattle, it can be just as simple as planting a tree in your backyard.
“(It’s) for everybody.”
