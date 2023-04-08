Easter lilies are such stunningly dramatic flowers, it is a shame to throw them after Easter especially when they will produce flowers in the garden for years.
Easter lily (Lilium longiflorum) is a true lily that is forced annually to produce long-lasting blooms during Easter season. Once planted in your garden, however, the shimmering white blooms will appear mid-summer bringing drama to both the day and reflected light to the nighttime garden.
As a container-plant keep it at 60-65 degrees until the last frost, usually mid-April, and remove blooms as they fade.
Planting: Acclimate the lily to the outdoors. Plant 6” deep in neutral, loamy soil (equal parts of soil, peat, and perlite) that is moist and well-drained soil. A south-facing, wind-protected, full sun location will provide good drainage and reduce root rot. Mulch when planting to retain moisture and provide nutrients.
As with most bulbs, they will seek their location. They seem to do better, slightly less deep, but it greatly depends on your soil type.
Foliage may brown in the summer, cut it to the ground to force new growth.
Do not plant with other lilies as it can pass on disease. Do plant next to tall plants for support or stake them.
The bulb may be divided in late summer or fall. Dig the bulbs, remove bulblets from the parent, replant the parent and bulblets. Mulch over the winter and remove in the spring when foliage emerges.
Care: They do not need fertilizer if compost is included when bulbs are planted. Soil test to determine pH and adjust as needed. When dividing the bulb make sure that it does not dry out.
The lily is toxic to cats and can be lethal. It is not lethal to dogs but may cause intestinal distress.
Daylilies (Hemerocallis) are not true lilies, just look similar.
Old gardener’s advice — plant a garlic clove and chives with each rose to deter insects. It can’t hurt and may help.
Garden — Plant tender annuals in a protected area or after the last chance of killing frost. If forecast, place a light cover over the plants and remove before direct sun reaches the plants. It is easier to weed when the ground is damp but not wet or dry. Clean sprayers using a mix of 4 tablespoons baking soda per 2 cups of water. Shake and empty by spraying, refill with water and respray. Before delphinium, gladioli, hollyhock, peony and other tall perennials reach 12”, set cages around them. An alternative to metal cages is long, straight branches pruned from trees and shrubs. Place in a circle around the plants and secure by weaving twine or twigs through the upright branches forming a natural miniature fence or ‘wattle’. Plant daylilies in front of daffodil dying foliage and later that of tulips.
Trees and shrubs — Observe Kentucky’s Arbor Day, April 22, by planting native understory dogwood, redbud, and serviceberry, perfect for smaller yards and naturalized gardens. Hand prune forsythia after blooming ceases to retain its natural cascading shape and keeping within bounds.
Vegetables — April 9-14 are dark phase moon fertile days ideal for below-ground producing plants. Soak cool-weather cilantro and chervil seeds overnight for best germination. Both need light to germinate. It is a bit late for dill, but worth a try. Sow gourd seeds on edge, 1-2” deep, 4 to a mound, and 5’ apart. Thin to 3 plants per mound after the true leaves appear. Do not plant near potatoes or other nightshade and cucurbits for at least three years as gourds are susceptible to the same diseases.
April 15 — Free Dump Day, Paducah/McCracken Co. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 829 Burnett St., enter 10th St. and Park Ave. Recyclables go to: Green for Life, 400 State St. For more information: 270-444-8511.
April 22 — Earth Day/Arbor Day, Paducah Farmers Market, 306 N. 2nd St., Paducah. For more information: 270-444-8508.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
