Easter lilies are such stunningly dramatic flowers, it is a shame to throw them after Easter especially when they will produce flowers in the garden for years.

Easter lily (Lilium longiflorum) is a true lily that is forced annually to produce long-lasting blooms during Easter season. Once planted in your garden, however, the shimmering white blooms will appear mid-summer bringing drama to both the day and reflected light to the nighttime garden.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In