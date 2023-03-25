Traditionally, Kentucky celebrates Arbor Day the first Friday in April. The question is, ‘Why’? The negatives are deciduous types drop their leaves in fall and spring, fruit is often stinky and messy, and often damage property during storms.

Trees are much more beneficial to us than harmful. According to Arbor Day Foundation they ‘clean air and water, (provide) cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities, and endless natural beauty — all for a better tomorrow.’ The trees’ benefits list can go on forever. They reduce heating and cooling costs, and air and sound pollution, provide privacy and increase the beauty and value of the home.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In