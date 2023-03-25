Traditionally, Kentucky celebrates Arbor Day the first Friday in April. The question is, ‘Why’? The negatives are deciduous types drop their leaves in fall and spring, fruit is often stinky and messy, and often damage property during storms.
Trees are much more beneficial to us than harmful. According to Arbor Day Foundation they ‘clean air and water, (provide) cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities, and endless natural beauty — all for a better tomorrow.’ The trees’ benefits list can go on forever. They reduce heating and cooling costs, and air and sound pollution, provide privacy and increase the beauty and value of the home.
Which tree to plant? The choices are endless. Take into consideration space available, growth rate and mature size, blooming and when, shade or full sun, and deciduous or evergreen.
Native trees and their cultivars are best suited to our environment including the tulip poplar(Kentucky State Tree), red maple (most often planted), American beech (holds leaves until spring), American holly (for berries plant a male per 20 hollies), flowering dogwood (blooms in April; Korean blooms in May), redbud (‘Flame Thrower’, ‘Forest Pansy’, ‘Rising Sun’), serviceberry (early spring blooming), and dwarf magnolias: fragrant and long-blooming varieties bay, star and tulip (‘Ann’, ‘Jane’), and small versions of magnolia grandiflora ‘Little Gem’, ‘D. D. Blanchard’ and ‘Bracken’s Brown Beauty’. Given damp to moist soil, magnolias will bloom from late May to October. They will stop blooming during dry periods and rebloom after a soaking rain.
For larger yards plant the unique, slow-growing Kentucky Coffeebean tree, our Heritage tree. It was so named for its seeds that once ground provided early pioneers a not-very-tasty substitute for coffee.
For a more complete list of trees appropriate for Kentucky trees contact your local Extension Office.
Paducah’s Arbor Day will be celebrated along with Earth Day, April 22, by distributing Kentucky seedling trees at the Downtown Paducah Farmer’s Market, 306 N. 2nd St.
Garden — Place a cage around hollyhock new foliage to protect from rabbits. Deadhead spring bulbs by snapping the stems at the base. Do not fold or braid dying foliage as it is forming next year’s flower. Cut it to the ground or tuck under emerging foliage once it is 2/3rds yellow. Bone meal may be worked into the ground, but it is slow to break down and not as recommended as it used to be. Divide perennial asters, mums, Shasta daisies and yarrow. Sow a succession of hardy annuals (bachelor button, cosmos, marigold, sweet pea, and zinnia) to plant out after the last average frost date.
Houseplants — Prepare houseplants to move outdoors around Mother’s Day. Use a damp cloth to remove dust from broadleaf foliage while supporting it underneath to avoid tears. Biweekly fertilize plants that are sending out new growth.
Lawn — Pick up twigs and other debris from recent storms. Always check the yard for debris, toys, tools and other items that can become sharp missiles when mowed. Apply crabgrass killer through mid-April. Spot treat weeds when the temperature is above 50 and rain is not predicted for 24 hours.
Vegetables — Sow collards, peppers, spinach, Swiss chard, tomatoes. Take advantage of the sun by running rows north to south and shortest plants facing east with each successively taller row behind.
April 5 — “Grapes” Lunch Break Gardening Series, 12:15-12:45 p.m., Marshall co. Extension Office 1933 Mayfield Rd., Benton. RSVP by noon on April 4, $12 cost includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
“Chihuly Nights in the Garden” advance tickets are now available. Missouri Botanical Gardens, St. Louis, MO. May 2 daytime tours begin, night tours May 13-August 27 (advance tickets 314-577-5100), 18 dramatic blown glass installations illuminated at night.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.