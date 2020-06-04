The city of Paducah announced tentative reopening plans Thursday for City Hall and some of its parks, as well as a plan for the Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market.
City Hall is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public June 15, though guidelines and limitations for the reopening have yet to be announced. Until the facility is reopened, the drop-box near the front door on the Fifth Street side can be used to drop off payments and correspondence. The general information phone number for city government is 270-444-8800.
The farmers’ market in downtown Paducah will be opening Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 13 and running through Oct. 24. The Mid-Week Market at Carson Park will be each Tuesday during July and August from 3 to 7 p.m.
The following announcements were made regarding parks:
• Independence Park, at the corner of Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive, is reopening to the public today. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset. Currently, all of Paducah’s parks close at sunset. Independence Park is not an official dog park, so dogs must be leashed as required at other city parks. Additional rules due to the coronavirus pandemic include a limit of 10 people in the park at a time to maintain social distancing. Also, only one person should enter or exit the gate at a time.
• The Stuart Nelson Dog Park and the Skatepark at Noble Park have expanded hours and will be open daily during park hours.
• Masks are recommended for dog owners and social distancing is suggested at the dog park. If people are waiting, the parks department requests limiting time in the park to one hour or less.
• At the skatepark, it’s suggested that 10 or fewer participants be present and that social distancing be maintained. No spectators should be inside the fencing and those outside the fencing should wear masks. As at the dog park, if people are waiting it is requested that time in the park be limited to an hour.
• The Noble Park Tennis Courts will be open daily during parks hours as well. Singles and now doubles matches are permitted on the courts. Courts 2 and 4 will remain closed and no spectators are allowed inside the fencing. Those outside the fence are recommended to wear masks and maintain social distancing as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.