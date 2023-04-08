ELIZABETHTOWN — A boutique hotel coming to the center of Elizabethtown’s downtown received clearance Thursday, April 6 from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

The hotel, which will honor the history of the former H.B. Fife Courthouse, is expected to have 25 rooms over three floors with a restaurant and bar on the third level, according to a presentation by Weyland Ventures representatives.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In