ELIZABETHTOWN — A boutique hotel coming to the center of Elizabethtown’s downtown received clearance Thursday, April 6 from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
The hotel, which will honor the history of the former H.B. Fife Courthouse, is expected to have 25 rooms over three floors with a restaurant and bar on the third level, according to a presentation by Weyland Ventures representatives.
“The third floor that was the old courtroom and judge’s chambers, that’s been carved up into offices,” said Ashlyn Ackerman, of Weyland Ventures. “When the county attorney was there, they did a wonderful job of sensitively putting those offices in there preserving the original ceiling, the original light fixtures, stained glass, so we’re really excited to bring those features back, preserve them and highlight them.
“One of the interior features we’re really excited about preserving is the woodwork behind the judge’s bench,” she added. “It’s currently preserved in the county attorney’s (former) office.”
While a “majority of the renovations” are to be to the interior of the building, Elizabethtown Planning Director Joe Reverman said only a few changes to the exterior would require a certificate of appropriateness from the commission.
The changes requiring approval were to restore windows on the lower level bricked over during the building’s occupation by county government and the addition of a vehicle drop-off area to the front of the courthouse where the flagpole is currently, Reverman said.
“I realize why they closed the lower windows, but I would just be delighted to see the windows replaced,” Commissioner Charlie Skees said. “And yes, the flagpole was on the roof. It wasn’t on the front.”
The flag likely would be placed on the roof as it was originally, but a final decision hasn’t been made, Ackerman said.
The developers also plan to use a different kind of material to designate the drop-off zone, so it’s clear to motorists it is not another lane of traffic.
“That will likely be a red paver or colored concrete, something to note to drivers this is someplace they don’t need to be driving,” she said.
The company is negotiating with nearby businesses to lease spaces for a valet parking service, Ackerman said.
Woodwork will be painted, but the coloring would remain close to current colors, Reverman said. The plans maintain architectural integrity of the building, he said.
“This is a good adaptive reuse of structure, which is always good for maintaining and preserving the building,” he said. “The reuse of the building does not necessitate major alterations to the building, which is good.”
Historical markers and other monuments on the property will be removed during construction and stored by the city to be returned to the site once construction is complete, Reverman said.
The company will use historic tax credits to help fund the project, Ackerman said, adding it will require further approval from the state.
The Hardin County Court House carved at the top of the building will remain, Ackerman said.
“We don’t have a name for it quite yet,” she said, saying it’s referring to the project as the courthouse hotel. “We usually workshop those type of things a little later in the process.”
“We’re really excited to be locating here in Elizabethtown,” she said. “E’town has had a lot of really good announcements lately, which is exciting. It definitely has a bright future and we see some great steps, good business activity, lots of tourism here, and new companies locating here that will bring in some outside folks and new residents. We’re just excited to be part of that forward momentum.”
As for the style, Ackerman said it’s leaning into the theme of a courthouse wedding, “sticking to the classic style” and “embracing vintage details.”
Built in 1933, the structure began its use as a courthouse for legal proceedings and the seat of government. Once the Hardin County Justice Center was built, Hardin County Government made full use of the courthouse and operated from it and other storefronts on the square.
It most recently has been occupied by the Hardin County Attorney’s Office, which recently vacated to move just off the square to 117 N. Main St.
The building was sold through a bid process to Weyland Ventures in 2022 for $670,000.
In discussion of the building’s history, Reverman said city planners encountered an unusual circumstance as they couldn’t find any recorded property lines.
“When they went to work on the sale of the property, the surveyor found out there were no property lines that could be found,” he said. “They went all the way back over a couple hundred years and couldn’t find any records of property lines. We had to establish some property lines so they could have something to purchase besides just the building.”
Skees, who also is knowledgable about local history, explained why.
“That was a common area,” he said. “In 1872, they put the courthouse right in the middle. … Then, that one burned in 1932 or so and, in 1933, that one came in.”
The new lines “essentially follows the curb” around the building, Reverman said.
Part of the group’s preservation work is locating photographs of building’s interior when it functioned as a courthouse, Weyland Ventures Historic Project Manager Jessica McCarron said.
“We have a general idea of the floor plan,” she said. “But that’s about all we know.”
Photographs also could help in pulling together the final design, Ackerman said.
“We would love to have some historical photographs to help influence the design of the bar and restaurant on the top floor,” she said. “If anybody has an uncle who was a prosecutor and has pictures of it, we would love to see them.”
Anyone with photographs can call Weyland Ventures at 502-515-2489 or email info@weylandventures.com.
The commission unanimously approved the certificate.
“Everything here just looks outstanding,” Skees said. “A lot of work has obviously gone into this. … It will be very beneficial to the downtown.”
