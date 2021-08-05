Nic Hutchison, the city’s new planning director, talked to Rotarians Wednesday about Paducah City Commission priorities, current progress in downtown and shared a quick look at what’s next for the planning department.
Hutchison, who joined the city’s staff in May, served as this week’s Rotary Club of Paducah speaker at the Carson Center. In his presentation, Hutchison gave an overview of some commission priorities, particularly the new remote workers incentive program, the downtown area and Southside enhancements.
The commission introduced an ordinance at its July 27 meeting for the remote workers incentive program that established its criteria.
Once approved, the program could provide remote workers up to $2,500 in reimbursement for relocation expenses, among other incentives. The city looks to recruit 25 full-time remote workers from at least 100 miles away.
“The city is really trying to take this innovative approach to economic development and recruitment to try to get talent that is leaving some of those larger cities to Paducah and make them plant roots here,” he said.
“It’s a benefit for the employees because of the lower cost of living and the quality of life, and employers can see higher satisfaction from their employees, and from the city perspective, it helps support our local economy.”
As for downtown Paducah, Hutchison discussed several grant programs that are currently offered to property owners, including grants for new businesses, façade improvements, roof stabilization and upper-story residential space.
“Just this year, we’ve had 10 new businesses open just in the first quarter of 2021, which the commission had set a priority to get 10 businesses in 2021,” he said. “That’s an entire year, so we’re ahead of that. We look to see that progress continue as we move forward.”
Downtown had about $2.4 million in investments so far this year, Hutchison reported.
“We have to track our progress in downtown with statistics because of our Main Street program and the accreditation that we are trying to achieve. And then, another achievement that we’ve had is the Market House Square street closure (for outdoor dining), and then the lighting that you’ll see on both sides,” he said.
Downtown is also where Paducah’s new Entertainment Destination Center is.
Customers can now buy to-go alcoholic beverages from participating businesses to drink within the EDC area, while using designated cups. City officials and others plan to celebrate the EDC with a public, ceremonial toast and ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Friday at the Second and Broadway gazebo.
In other city initiatives, Hutchison recapped Paducah’s Southside Rise & Shine events, which he described as a multi-department collaboration with assistance from community partners. It ran from June through July. It rotated through eight neighborhoods and more than 40 tons of waste was collected halfway through.
In regard to long-term plans, he said “parklets” are on the department’s radar.
“This is an opportunity — again, similar to what we’ve seen on Market House Square,” he said. “(It’s) extension of the public space into the street, taking up a parking space, allowing for those businesses downtown to provide additional space for outdoor dining and entertainment.”
Hutchison also said the city’s working on a Southside steering group and he briefly discussed a Southside master plan, noting it’s about a 2,000 acre area.
“It’s a large area and there’s a lot of complexities associated with it, and so trying to currently work on analyzing where is the best place to start on the Southside, as far as the redevelopment initiative, similar to what’s seen in Fountain Avenue and LowerTown, and what does that look like?” he said.
In other tasks, he said the city will be starting a process of updating its comprehensive plan. The state requires it to be updated every five years.
“This is a great opportunity to get community feedback and engagement and determine what the vision of Paducah is and what it looks like in the next 10 to 20 years,” Hutchison added.
