The Paducah Planning Commission on Thursday denied a petition by Cryogenic Processors to retool the former AmerisourceBergen building for light industrial use citing concerns over possible zoning conflicts, safety, traffic, fog and other issues.
The petition, if it had been approved, would have led to the return to Paducah of Cryogenic Processors, formerly a subsidiary of Dippin’ Dots, which is now under new ownership. The company’s planned investment was estimated at around $6 million to purchase and modernize the facility located at 322 North Third Street for cryogenic processing of Food and cosmetic products.
The proposal would have incorporated the latest technology in the field to accommodate expected increases in demand of cryogenic technology in food, healthcare and cosmetics, according to the company. It would have expanded to employ 40 people within three years.
“During the 12 years we owned Dippin’ Dots, we came to truly appreciate the community,” Scott Fischer, president of Cryogenic Processors, said in a news release. “It is a wonderful place with great people. We intentionally chose to reinvest in Paducah to create a modern facility for responsible and safe sourcing, stocking, storing, and processing of food and cosmetic products using cryogenic technology.”
Commission member Valerie Pollard, who made the motion to deny the petition, cited several concerns including a lack of industrial zoning of the lot in the city of Paducah’s comprehensive plan, damage to the “character” of downtown with a nitrogen storage tank, the need for fog and sound control due to the proximity of other buildings, increased traffic (tractor-trailers and tankers) and potential property value impact to other nearby developments.
In addition to Pollard, members supporting the motion to deny the petition were Cathy Crecelius, Lorraine Schramke, and Joe Benberry. Member David Morrison was the lone dissenter.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Bruce Wilcox, president of Greater Paducah Economic Development and Kevin McClain, vice president and general manager of Cryogenic Processors, spoke in favor of the petition.
“The issue that we have [in Paducah] is that our location quotient is disproportionate,” Wilcox said. “We have a higher concentration of retail, food and service related jobs in our community than other comparable communities. They carry an average rate of pay of about $23,000 a year, which is certainly not a livable wage. We have the opportunity today to put a company in this facility that would help offset and address that issue.”
Wilcox spoke about the struggles that Paducah has regarding industry.
“We see across the country that 68% of all economic growth comes from within existing business and existing industry, “ he said. “Our challenge here in the city of Paducah is we don’t have a lot of industries for which to grow. So this business is kind of the best of both worlds in our situation.”
Wilcox also pointed out how previous tenants of the property, including Gencanna and Griffin Blockchain Services, would have produced more noise and smoke than Cryogenic Processors can, had they gotten into full production.
McClain emphasized the company would keep working to find a location within the region to locate.
“We really needed to get past this,” he said. “And things seem to be heading the wrong direction for this obviously.”
Several citizens came forward to express concerns with the proposed use of the property.
“For the last 20 years, this area has been trending towards leisure and entertainment,” David Curtis, co-operator of Walker Hall, said. “There’s been millions of dollars by everybody in that direction. We have a lot of people from Lowertown and adjacent property owners here tonight that find this to not be in our best interest nor the city’s best interest. I appreciate the concern that there isn’t anywhere else and for jobs, but this really needs to be in an industrial park, away from where people walk their dogs and the farmer’s market and that sort of thing.”
“The number one question I get asked is how walk-able is your neighborhood, “ Melinda Winchester, owner of Belle Louise Historic Guest House, a local bed and breakfast, said.
“How walk-able is it to the river, to downtown, to this type of business. I feel like if we open this up to light industrial and we allow that into this type of area, they’re dividing what we’re trying to build. I appreciate the jobs. I understand that ... I’m a big proponent for jobs. I just don’t think this is the right location for this.”
“We are not opposed to creating jobs in Paducah, but maybe another location would be better than downtown because of what we’re trying to do with downtown as several people mentioned tonight,” Crecelius, the board chair, said. “We wish you good luck with finding a location.”
Mayor George Bray, who worked at the building for close to 40 years, expressed regret with the outcome.
“I think whatever the building would be, it would need to fit into the landscape of downtown and the way the neighborhoods are changing,” he said. “ There are better potential businesses, but you know, it’s always hard trying to balance economic growth with quality of life. And, I think that’s what these planning commission meetings are all about.”
In addition to the petition regarding the AmerisourceBergen building, the planning commission approved a 19,000-square-foot expansion to the Mercy Health Lourdes Medical Pavillion.
The next planning commission meeting will be Oct. 3.
