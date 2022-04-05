The Paducah Planning Commission approved a resolution to rezone a recently annexed 4.6 acres of land to a commercial district on Monday.
The 185 Lion’s Den Lane area was classified R1 and in McCracken County until March 21, when Paducah City Commission approved the annexation.
The planning commission also passed a motion — influenced by vocal county residents — to ban liquor sales and electronic signage, with commercial lighting and speaker boards facing away from residences.
Automotive-related businesses, bars and taverns are also restricted in the new B1 zone. The resolution permits construction additions encroaching on adjacent county zoning.
Commissioner Joshua Sommer said a B1 rezoning better accommodated Tenacity Fitness gym owner Nicole Griffin, who bought the property in Dec. 2021 and requested the annexation.
“I’ve spoken with a neighbor about concerns because the neighborhood was quiet. The exact reason we chose this (area) was that we wanted to ensure a safe environment for parents to drop their children off at our facility,” Griffin told commissioners and attending county residents Monday.
Griffin, who competed on the reality show American Ninja Warrior, has branded her gym similarly. Many of her clients are children and adolescents.
Some spoke in favor of community growth potentially spurred by Griffin’s investment.
Neighborhood resident Tim Meadows said Griffin’s gym was beneficial for his six-year-old daughter and other children.
“I used to go to the gym there that was at the same location. I wanted to bring my daughter, but it wasn’t in good shape,” Meadows said. “Now, that place has already been transformed.”
Attending county residents were concerned primarily about unfettered commercial access if Griffin’s gym was relocated or shut down.
Greg Cannon, McCracken County Planning and Zoning Administrator, recommended a residential zoning status while permitting Tenacity Fitness as a non-conforming use.
“The definition for a B1 zone is to offer convenient shopping areas, and that very definition shows this is inappropriate,” Cannon said. “This is 4.6 acres in the middle of four subdivisions — this property should either be zoned R2 or R4 … that allows protection for surrounding subdivisions.
“I don’t think anyone has a problem with your gym,” Cannon said to Griffin, “but every gym there has failed. If yours fails, or you decide to close … a B1 zone opens it up. We’re in the country; we want to be away from the city. We can see the stars at night.”
County resident Sharon New said the gym’s lighting had already felt intrusive at night. Others voiced concerns about eventual rising property taxes and increased car wrecks.
The next planning commission meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on May 2.
