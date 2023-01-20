METROPOLIS — After a month on the market, the Metropolis Planet building at 111 E. Fifth St. has sold.
According to Tiffany Korte, a broker with Farmer & Company Real Estate who handled the sale, Steve Grimes purchased the building. The sale was finalized on Friday, Jan. 13.
Grimes, broker/owner of GIA Real Estate, said he purchased the building because of its “great location. It’s a really good-looking building here in Metropolis. I thought it would be a good investment to have.”
Grimes said while he’s pinning down what he’ll do with it, he may use it as office space in the future. He said he donated The Planet signs to the Super Museum.
The building was built specifically for The Planet in the mid-1980s, opening in 1987.
The Planet traces its roots to October 1865 when Capt. J.F. McCartney first published The Promulgator, which became the Massac Journal in 1870 and through mergers became the Metropolis Journal Republican in 1892, the Republican Herald in 1918 and the Metropolis News in 1949. The News and the Brookport Independent consolidated in 1971. The paper was renamed the Metropolis Planet in 1972, the year Superman adopted Metropolis as his hometown.
The News/Planet office was located at 101 W. Seventh St. prior to the relocation to Fifth Street, almost the same spot where The Promulgator began in 1865.
Paxton Media Group, which purchased the Metropolis Planet from Metropolis Media, Inc., in 2000, closed the building in July 2020. The Planet continues its 157-year history as Massac County’s newspaper of record through PMG.
