The tastiest vegetables and fruits are those freshly picked from the garden. There is nothing tastier on a hot summer afternoon than a tomato off the vine. In addition, vegetables and fruits fresh-picked off of the vine contain more nutrients and fewer chemicals. Some, as with corn, immediately start losing their nutrients as soon as they are picked.
Now is the time to plan for spring garden, as well as summer’s and fall’s gardens. Planting the garden takes planning. Is the soil tested and supplements added? What vegetables, how many plants of each for your size family and what plants are compatible? Be realistic in how much of which vegetable to order, and time available and equipment to start seed, plant and maintain.
The first step to get a copy of the UK Home Vegetable Gardening ID 128 from your Extension Service. It is a must-have booklet.
Where to plant? Contact your Extension Service for how to take a soil sample. The proposed bed location should be in the sun, free of tree roots (especially walnut) and shade, well-drained and preferably loose soil. The test results will note recommended additives, if needed and quantity.
The perfect soil is loose enough to drain, while holding moisture but not wet. Take a fist of the soil form a ball and squeeze. It should crumble but not so loose as to fall apart. Using a shovel dig 10” and turn the soil over, repeat to work in any recommended supplements, compost and remove rocks, roots, etc. Or rent/borrow a rototiller to work the soil.
A soil sample need not be taken yearly but should be every two years. Rotating crops yearly maintains the soil nutrients and decreases disease carry-over.
The normal turnaround for results from the soil sample is a week. Due tornado damage at the UK Princeton Research Center, samples are now being sent to Lexington and results taking about 10 days.
THINGS TO DO
Birds — Provide birds with mixed seed and suet cakes. The following are toxic to birds. Do Not Feed — avocado, caffeine, chocolate, salt, fruit pits, apple seeds and garlic or onion. Keep water sources free of debris and ice.
Garden — Traditionally, mid-January experiences a warming period encouraging perennials and bulbs to grow sending up their foliage. When winter returns, foliage will be killed, but if buds have not emerged, they will bloom later.
Repair and/or paint containers, planter boxes and raised beds. Paint a new color or textured paint for a fresh look.
Houseplants — As you water, groom houseplants, remove yellowing foliage, damp wipe thick foliage, do not use a shine solution as that attracts dust and clogs plant pores. Check for mealy bugs(white cottony masses on leaves). Remove by wiping leaves using an alcohol-dipped cotton swab. Repeat in a day to remove as much as you can and spray with an insecticidal soap. Bring container-grown hydrangeas from a cold frame or cold protected area to force bloom. Repot, grow at 55 degrees for a month then move to a 60-65 degree location. Buds should appear in three months.
Vegetables — As vegetables are ordered, make markers to insert next to the seedlings to avoid mislabeling later. Take advantage of online plant and seed sales. Order now for delivery later. For garden plans go to: reneesgarden.com, Gardening Resources, Garden Plans (vegetable and flower). Renee’s seeds are on 10% sale this month. To force rhubarb, cover the crown with straw and upturn a container that puts the crown in complete darkness. Stems can be cut in two months. Do not repeat the same crown two years in a row.
If root-bound, feed container-grown herbs with a slow-release fertilizer or half strength 10-10-10.
EVENTS
Eagle Weekend canceled this year due to the Dec. 10, EF-4 Tornado damage and COVID.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
