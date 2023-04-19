METROPOLIS, Ill. — It’s been just over 17 years ago since Central School was demolished.
The land now has new owners, and they have a plan to turn the property into a housing development.
Richard Kruger and Tom Reed discussed the Planned Unit Development with the city’s Water, Light & Street Committee prior to last week’s Metropolis City Council meeting.
The WSL Committee consists of chairman Chuck Short (Ward 1), Brian Anderson (Ward 2), Darryl Neill (Ward 3) and Chad Lewis (Ward 4). Lewis was absent.
Kruger and Reed are partnership/developers for the project through which Reed’s Timberland General Contracting, LLC, will build 14 to 18 new homes on approximately 40-by-125-foot lots on the property located at 11th and Market streets. Their goal is to provide affordable, new housing in a good neighborhood targeting first-time homeowners, veterans, young families and those who are downsizing. Reed said the 1,000- to 1,200-square-foot houses will have two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a garage as an add-on option; one- or two-story options will be available.
“This is something Metropolis needs,” Reed said, noting there have been almost no new single-family residences built in the past 10 years. “I’m concerned about the number of houses that have been torn down and there really not being a plan to put anything back.”
Kruger and Reed emphasized they are not asking the city for financing as the lot has been purchased and financing is lined up. They are requesting to work in partnership with the city on the development through a provision called Planned Unit Development, which is not subject to standard zoning requirements. Reed noted this would be a more than $3 million investment in the city for an $80,000 infrastructure expense request, which includes sewer, water and electric extensions, alley installation, water meters, sidewalk repair and site work survey. They also requested the development become part of the city’s Enterprise Zone.
Kruger noted they would like to retain the original 1920s-era platted alleyway through the development to line up with the surroundings of the neighborhood.
If the city is interested, Kruger said he and Reed will draft a plan development to present to the full council and negotiate from there. “We realize there are things you might want to add or change. We want to know if there’s enough interest here that we should go forward with this.”
Mayor Don Canada said he will hold a meeting with the council so Chad Murray, the city’s zoning, inspection and mapping coordinator, can explain Planned Unit Development “so (the council) can make a more informed decision.”
It was decided that Kruger and Reed will make a presentation to the full council at its April 24 meeting.
Central School was built in 1922. The building was demolished in late 2005.
Council approves equipment purchaseThe City of Metropolis is purchasing a new-to-it trailer jetter. The Metropolis City Council approved the purchase at its meeting Monday, April 10.
Aldermen Al Wagner (Ward 3), Jeremy Holley (Ward 4) and Lewis were absent.
Public Works director Natalie Harris explained the trailer jetter, which the city has had since 1994, has been down for several months meaning the city has had to subcontract the jetting out of lines, which has been costing $450 to $850 each time. Canada noted the city has paid $6,800 so far.
“There are a lot of places, like where we have manholes in between houses, where we can’t get the vactor (vacuum truck) in. A lot of times, we can get the jetter in those places,” Harris said.
A new trailer jetter costs $100,000. Harris noted the one being replaced was purchased as used.
The council approved the purchase of a 2011 SECA 747-FR2000 trailer jetter from Coe Equipment for $43,500. The jetter will be used by the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Water Treatment Plant.
Under citizen’s request:
• Justin Lawrence, president of the Heartland Mule Riders Association and co-vice president for the Associated Saddle Clubs of Southern Illinois, discussed a push to turn Shawnee National Forest into a national park.
He explained there are several differences between a national forest and a national park. A national park emphasizes resource preservation, while also being managed for a wide variety of services and uses. A national park emphasizes strict preservation of pristine areas, leaving them “unimpaired for future generations.” Lawrence said while the proposal says nothing will change, in other states where this has happened, a number of restrictions and changes have occurred.
He said nearly one million people — including hunters, riders, hikers, campers, tourists — from around the nation visit the Shawnee National Forest annually and turning it into a national park would not only impact businesses supported by those visitors, but also landowners, including farmers, the land itself and the forest’s animal populations. He encouraged the council to do its research and write resolutions and letters to state and national representatives voicing opposition to the change.
Located between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, the Shawnee National Forest spans 289,000 acres. Lawrence said he’s had a sit-down meeting with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12th District) who voiced his opposition to the Shawnee National Forest becoming a national park. “He said he’s 110% against this and said if this goes through, it’ll kill southern Illinois because of what the Shawnee means to us. He said nearly everything here was built around the Shawnee in some form or fashion, whether you realize it or not. It’s a big deal for southern Illinois,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he is visiting county commissions and city councils around southern Illinois encouraging “all of us from southern Illinois to pull together. If we don’t act and they (the government) get enough letters of support, they’ll believe southern Illinois wants this,” he said.
• Wilbur Belford, who lives in the Woodhaven Subdivision, expressed his appreciation to the six to seven members of the street department for cleaning the gutters of black cinders on March 27. He thanked the council for the work being done.
In other business, the council:
• Approved paying $17,011.90 from the opioid settlement to Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition. Canada said additional payments are expected from the settlement and will be split with other organizations.
• Approved seeking bids for the combined sale of 815 and 817 E. Sixth streets.
• And, approved appointing Stephanie Johnson to the Metropolis Public library board due to a board member resignation.
Welcome to the discussion.
