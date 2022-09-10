PADNWS-09-10-22 PLAN COMMISSION - PHOTO

A petition to retool the former AmerisourceBergen building in Paducah’s downtown for light industrial use by Cryogenic Processors was denied by the Paducah Planning Commission on Thursday.

The Paducah Planning Commission on Thursday denied a petition by Cryogenic Processors to retool the former AmerisourceBergen building for light industrial use citing concerns over possible zoning conflicts, safety, traffic, fog and other issues.

The petition, if it had been approved, would have led to the return to Paducah of Cryogenic Processors, formerly a subsidiary of Dippin’ Dots, which is now under new ownership. The company’s planned investment was estimated at around $6 million to purchase and modernize the facility located at 322 North Third Street for cryogenic processing of Food and cosmetic products.

