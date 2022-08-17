The Paducah Independent School District Board set its tax rate for this fiscal year at its meeting Monday night, and for the first time in five years, at least one of the rates decreased.
For each of the last three fiscal years, the Paducah school district’s tax rate for real property and personal property has been steady at 86.4 cents per $100 of property value.
The school board set the 2022-23 fiscal year tax rate at 84.6 cents per $100 value for real property and kept the rate at 86.4 cents per $100 value for personal property.
The last time the Paducah school district tax rate went down was in 2017, when it went from 80 cents to 79.7 cents. In 2018, that rate went up to 84 cents, and then to 86.4 cents in 2019.
The school board sets tax rates for real property — homes and land — and for personal property, which is all other tangible property. Tax rates are set as the tax for every $100 in value a property has.
According to the meeting agenda, last year’s tax rate of 86.4 cents per $100 value brought in $9.69 million in revenue, but the lower real property tax rate and maintained personal property tax rate are projected to bring in $10.43 million in revenue this year.
Of the additional $735,751 in revenue, $570,000 will go toward instruction, while $138,251 will go toward facility maintenance.
“The assessment on a $100,000 house will go down $18 this year,” Superintendent Donald Shively told the board. “Obviously, a $200,000 house would go down $36, etc. It’s good to see that go in that direction.”
Shively said that since the change in the tax rate from last year to this year is less than 4%, a public hearing on the tax rate is not required.
“We are very blessed to be in a situation to be able to generate additional revenue and lower taxes,” he told The Sun after the meeting.
Shively added that much of the reason behind the increased revenue from a decreased real property tax rate is due to an increase in the housing market and the work done over the last by Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn and his office to reassess properties throughout McCracken County.
“What we’ve seen, I think there’s a correlation to that,” Shively said, “but I also think the housing market has been a little bit unique. It’s been a seller’s market, but I think the property value assessment agency has done a good job of setting the assessment at what you buy your house for.”
Shortly after taking office in 2019, Dunn found many properties in the county that had not been assessed in decades, leaving the county without the revenue that would have come from those assessed properties.
• Student school board representatives CoryOn Brooks and Jayla Reed made a presentation to the board about a district equity institute function they attended Aug. 2 at the Carroll Convention Center.
“One of the topics that spoke to us as a whole is the ‘Why We Lead’ discussion,” Brooks told the board. “We were all in a group and it was student-led. We were talking about why we lead and it got very sensitive and emotional.
“I’m very thankful that I was able to attend this retreat. It was very beneficial, and I look forward to going to it next year.”
The student representatives presented a slideshow of photos taken at the equity institute retreat.
Brooks and Reed are both sophomores at Paducah Tilghman High School.
“I think it’s very refreshing and encouraging to hear a student voice,” Shively said of the presentation. “We are here for students, so to allow them to have two student board members who talk with delegates from our elementary and middle schools relative to getting information back to our board on how we can improve is very vital.”
• The board approved the addition of an Occupational Safety and Health Association safety director as a supplemental position. The safety director would earn a $5,000 annual supplement for the work involved with that position.
The board also approved the supplemental position of esports coach for Paducah Middle School. That position would earn $1,000 in supplemental pay.
• The board changed the monthly meeting dates for the September and December meetings. They will be held on Sept. 25 and Dec. 12.
