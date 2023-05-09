The Paducah Independent School District has been awarded $100,000 as a Phase 1 winner in the Energy Champions Leading the Advancement of Sustainable Schools Prize (Energy CLASS Prize). The Energy CLASS Prize is a competitive award promoting energy management in school districts across America.
As one of 25 districts nationwide to receive the grant, Paducah Public Schools will use the grant to establish, train, and support energy managers in schools. The energy managers will develop projects and skills to lower energy costs, improve indoor air quality, and enhance learning environments in their communities.
Phase 1 winners will move on to Phase 2 of the Prize, taking part in up to 160 hours of coaching, coursework, and skills development through the Energy CLASS Prize Training Network. Teams of Energy Champions will receive one-on-one support from professionals and experts in the field to pursue energy upgrade projects prioritized by their districts.
At the end of Phase Two, based on performance, the district will be eligible for an extra $50,000 in funding.
As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law advances the Department of Energy’s mission to streamline investments in clean energy workforce development, which is critical to the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050 while creating jobs, building a pipeline for young people, and supporting workers and communities across this nation.
