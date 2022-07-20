The Paducah Independent School District board has approved amending the superintendent’s contract regarding residency.
That action took place at the board meeting held Monday at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Section 5, Paragraph (h) of the contract states that “The superintendent shall be required to reside within the boundaries of the school district.”
The board approved amending that paragraph to allow a superintendent to live within the city limit of Paducah.
Superintendent Donald Shively said after the meeting that the amendment provides more options for a superintendent’s residence because the district boundaries have not changed in several years, while the city limit has.
“It’s a discussion that we’ve had, and it provides a little bit of flexibility to where I live,” he said. “Our independent school district, I believe, is the very old city boundaries. So, as the city has expanded, (the district boundaries) have stayed the same.
“I want to live in Paducah. I want to be engaged with our community. My children go to school here, so I’m excited about that.”
Shively said the school district’s boundaries could be changed through a referendum, but the Paducah and McCracken County school districts and neighboring school districts have had open enrollment, meaning there are no residence restrictions to attending those schools except for living outside the state.
“Now, that is statewide,” he said. “We pull a lot of students in from not only surrounding county areas, but you also have students that drive in sometimes over an hour to go to our school district. We are very blessed.”
The board also approved amending its policies to include the observance of the Juneteenth holiday. This will be added to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Independence Day, Memorial Day and Christmas Eve as holidays observed by 12-month certified and classified employees of the district.
The board approved payments of $287,398 to Hellas Construction and $4,170 to JRA Architects for the work being done to the football field artificial turf project and track resurfacing project. It also approved payments of $11,270 to JRA Architects and $811 to Bacon, Farmer and Workman Engineering for the Head Start building project.
The board approved a payment of $2.1 million to Ascendant Facility Partners LLC for the Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract project, which is installing lighting and other energy-efficient devices into the district’s schools.
