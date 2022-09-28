The Paducah Independent School District Board accepted the donation of property from the city of Paducah at its Monday meeting to enhance its soccer area behind the Walter Jetton School.
The property is located at 420 S. 13th St. and will be used for additional athletics facilities related to the soccer fields.
According to the agenda for the Sept. 13 Paducah City Commission meeting, the school district approached the city and asked for a donation of at least part of the property that is adjacent to the soccer facility.
The district also wants to partner with the city in developing youth soccer leagues in Paducah. The development of the site would a youth soccer field, a practice field for the high school soccer program and additional parking for the facility.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively told the board on Monday how the property would enhance the soccer facility.
“The vision for it is to create two practice fields,” he said. “Right now, our soccer teams are practicing in Sheppard’s Field, which is over beside Brooks Stadium. It doesn’t have restroom facilities and other amenities that we need.
“When we look at how to move this project forward — yes, there is a cost to that. Very graciously, we have a half-million-dollar donation pledged to us to move that project forward from an anonymous donor. With that, the paperwork from the wealth advisor for that donor was submitted last Friday, so the check is going to be coming to us sometime this week or over fall break (Oct. 3-7).”
Shively said the first payment from the donor would be $250,000. The terms and conditions of the donation state that once ground is broken for the project, another $150,000 payment from the donor would be forthcoming. The remainder of the donation would be negotiated.
“That should cover the project,” he said.
The board approved the acceptance of the donation as well as a BG-1 document to get the project started.
A BG-1 document is the first step in a school district doing any construction or renovation. It is sent to the Kentucky Board of Education and describes the plans and specifications for new public school buildings contemplated by boards of education and for all additions to or alterations of old buildings. It must be approved by KDE.
“Once we get that money in our foundation’s hands, we’ll do the agreement between the Foundation and the Paducah public school board to move that money to the Foundation,” Shively said.
The city acquired the property on June 17, 1975, from the Urban Renewal and Community Development Agency as part of the boundary of the Midtown Park Complex that was maintained by the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department.
• The board approved the working budget for Fiscal Year 2023 of $26.3 million.
