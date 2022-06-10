At the corner of Seventh and Madison streets, pirates raised their sails and buried treasure for the Lower Town Neighborhood Association Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale this weekend.
The yard sale will begin Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m throughout Lower Town, with maps available at the Texaco station at the corner of Madison and Seventh.
“Lower town is filled with all kinds of treasures,” Tammara Tracy, vice president of the Lower Town Neighborhood Association, said.
“We went with the treasure hunt and pirate theme for the yard sale, because, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That treasure could be anything, an artist’s creation, or it may be something that someone’s through using, who knows. That word association really inspired us.”
The Texaco station also serves as the hub for a treasure hunt for children.
“[At the Texaco Station] they can pick up a map of all the places who are offering things, as well as the map for little children to do the treasure hunt, at the end of which is a prize and ice cream,” Tracy said.
“We’ve had 24 sites RSVP already and more could pop up at the last minute. You’ll find everything from artwork, jewelry, antiques, Christmas decorations, clothes and household goods. Pretty much everything you could want.”
