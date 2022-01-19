Former Paducah Tilghman High School principal and Christian Methodist Episcopal Church pastor Charles Keller “C.K.” Henry Sr. died on Jan. 4 at the age of 93.
Henry was a resident at the Richwood Nursing and Rehab Center of LaGrange, Kentucky.
Henry was named the interim principal of PTHS in 1985 after serving as vice principal for 15 years and was the first Black principal at the school since Paducah Tilghman and Lincoln high schools merged in 1964. In October 1988, he became the coordinator of student services for the school district. He served the Paducah school district at PTHS and the district office for a total of 27 years.
After graduating from high school, Henry enlisted in the Army, serving during World War II in Guam. Upon discharge, he enrolled in the Hamma Divinity School at Wittenburg University in Ohio, earning his bachelor’s degree in education and master of divinity degree in two years and eight months.
His first church was in Ford City, Pennsylvania, before he transferred to the Kentucky Conference and was assigned to St. James CME Church in Paducah. He served at that church for 18 years.
Henry received a Special Education Certification from the University of Louisville. After graduating, he became a substitute teacher for Paducah Tilghman High School for six years.
While teaching, he attended Murray State University, obtaining a master’s degree in education plus 30 hours toward his doctorate in education. In addition, he obtained his doctorate of divinity from East Tennessee State University, along with receiving the KEPS Secondary Principal Certification during this time.
Henry pastored at St. James and other CME churches throughout the Kentucky Conference. He continued his education attending Western Kentucky University, receiving a superintendent certification and a Field Education Supervisor Certification from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
Henry’s ministry included pastorates in western Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio under the CME Church umbrella.
Henry was the presiding elder in the Second Episcopal District Kentucky Region’s Evansville-Hopkinsville District and the Louisville-Lexington District, retiring in 2002 as the Second District’s first presiding elder with emeritus status. He continued pastoring for 12 more years.
Henry was the Kentucky Region Joint Board of Finance chairman and the Ohio-Central Indiana Joint Board treasurer. He wrote Sunday school lessons for the CME Church Christian Index.
He was the chairman of the Kentucky Ministerial Exam Committee, elected as delegate to the CME Church General Conference numerous times, a general board member of the Commission on Ministry Chair and was the first president-elect of the CME Retired Ministers.
Henry served as president of Kentucky Council of Churches and was a member of Ohio Council of Churches, New Community Center Board of Directors, Commission on Religion in Appalachia, ECU Camp and the Commission on Ministry Chair, and was a lifetime member of NAACP and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
A service was held for Henry on Saturday at Cleaves Memorial CME Church in Evansville.
